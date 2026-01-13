Cashera Brings Proven SME Lending Success to the UK

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cashera, one of the United States’ fastest-growing fintech lenders, has officially launched in the United Kingdom under the brand Cashera UK.

With more than $1 billion in funding across its US portfolio, Cashera brings a proven model of fast, flexible finance to support SMEs. The company is recognised for its tech-driven approach that streamlines the lending experience — from quick online applications to rapid credit decisions and dependable access to working capital.

Cashera UK’s operations are being spearheaded by Stephen Yearwood, Head of Business Development, who has leveraged his extensive broker network and industry expertise to tailor Cashera’s model to the UK market. Supporting him is Jack Regan, Head of Credit, who brings over a decade of underwriting experience and a strong track record in building high-performing credit teams. Together, they form a leadership team that combines market reach with disciplined risk management ensuring Cashera UK delivers both speed and reliability to its broker partners and their clients.

“Our mission is simple: to remove unnecessary barriers and make business funding straightforward, fast and fair,” said Stephen Yearwood. “We want business owners to spend less time chasing finance and more time building the future of their businesses.”

Cashera UK’s model is built to grow with the market, combining proprietary technology with a broker-first approach. The platform automates underwriting, enabling brokers to secure faster decisions for their clients. By integrating real-time economic data and market trends, Cashera UK dynamically adjusts risk and prices facilities with greater accuracy. For brokers, this means a dependable partner they can trust to move quickly, protect client relationships, and scale funding as demand grows.

Cashera UK is committed to working closely with brokers across the UK, providing them with a trusted partner to deliver high-quality capital solutions.

Cashera UK is now live and accepting broker applications at https://cashera.co.uk.

About Cashera UK

Cashera UK is part of the Cashera Group, a US-founded fintech lender with over $1 billion in originations to date. The group specialises in delivering fast, flexible business finance that empowers small and medium-sized enterprises to grow, create jobs, and serve their customers. With a technology-led model and a dedicated UK team, Cashera UK offers a streamlined alternative to traditional bank lending, helping brokers and their clients access the capital they need with confidence.

Contact: introducers@cashera.co.uk

Source: Cashera UK