Infant Formula Milk & Powder Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032: Abbott, Danone, Nestlé S.A., FrieslandCampina, and Bellamy's Advancing Formulation, Manufacturing Efficiency, and Global Market Reach

The global infant formula milk and powder market expanded from USD 55.31 billion in 2024 to USD 59.16 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 97.56 billion by 2032, at a 7.35% CAGR.
This upward trajectory reflects multifaceted demand, including premium nutrition solutions tailored for varying developmental needs. Senior executives will need to monitor the interplay between accelerating health and wellness trends, technology adoption, and regulatory environments as sector boundaries evolve in the coming years.
The infant formula milk and powder market is transforming rapidly, driven by new consumer expectations, shifting policy landscapes, and evolving supply chain models. Companies must adapt with agility and strategic foresight to secure growth and mitigate emerging risks in a fast-changing global context.
Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers
- Premiumization is accelerating, with growing demand for organic, goat's milk, and plant-based formulas as consumers focus on tailored nutrition and ingredient transparency.
- Digital transformation is reshaping engagement and distribution, with omnichannel integration and mobile platforms unlocking personalized guidance and loyalty pathways.
- Supply chain resiliency and traceability are increasingly mission-critical, supported by advanced analytics, blockchain, and eco-focused packaging strategies.
- Strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are enabling companies to access new ingredients, enter niche market segments, and strengthen competitive positioning.
- Regional variations demand nuanced approaches, from evolving regulatory frameworks in North America and Europe to swift digital adoption and local manufacturing initiatives in Asia-Pacific.
- Operational excellence bolstered by certifications, predictive maintenance tools, and quality management systems continues to drive industry benchmarks and trust.
Why This Report Matters
- Enables senior leaders to assess evolving market forces, identify new high-growth opportunities, and benchmark against innovative competitors.
- Delivers actionable recommendations for optimizing product portfolios, marketing strategies, and regional supply chain configurations.
- Empowers informed decision-making to navigate policy changes, shifting consumer preferences, and sustainability imperatives.
Conclusion
The infant formula milk and powder market is undergoing significant transformation, shaped by consumer demands, technology integration, and regulatory change. Forward-focused strategies and continuous innovation are vital for sustained leadership as the sector advances.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$59.16 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$97.56 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Role of influencer marketing and KOL endorsements in shaping brand trust in the global infant formula market
5.2. Impact of local production capacity expansion on infant formula affordability and availability in across the globe
5.3. Rising demand for premium follow-on formulas with added prebiotics and postbiotics among urban families across the globe
5.4. Effects of recent import quota adjustments and trade regulations on supply chain stability
5.5. Influence of e-commerce platforms and social media livestreaming on infant formula purchase decisions
5.6. Growing consumer preference for organic and goat-milk-based formula brands among millennial parents in the world
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Infant Formula Milk & Powder Market, by Product Type
8.1. First Infant Formula
8.2. Follow-on Formula
8.3. Growing-up Milk (Toddler Milk)
9. Infant Formula Milk & Powder Market, by Formulation Type
9.1. Concentrated Liquid
9.2. Dry Powder
9.3. Ready-to-Feed
10. Infant Formula Milk & Powder Market, by Ingredient Type
10.1. Cow's Milk
10.2. Goat's Milk
10.3. Plant-Based
10.4. Soy Protein
11. Infant Formula Milk & Powder Market, by Source
11.1. Conventional
11.2. Organic
12. Infant Formula Milk & Powder Market, by Distribution Channel
12.1. Offline
12.1.1. Convenience Store
12.1.2. Pharmacy & Drug Store
12.1.3. Specialty Baby Store
12.1.4. Supermarket & Hypermarket
12.2. Online
12.2.1. Brand Websites
12.2.2. eCommerce Platforms
13. Infant Formula Milk & Powder Market, by Region
13.1. Americas
13.1.1. North America
13.1.2. Latin America
13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
13.2.1. Europe
13.2.2. Middle East
13.2.3. Africa
13.3. Asia-Pacific
14. Infant Formula Milk & Powder Market, by Group
14.1. ASEAN
14.2. GCC
14.3. European Union
14.4. BRICS
14.5. G7
14.6. NATO
15. Infant Formula Milk & Powder Market, by Country
15.1. United States
15.2. Canada
15.3. Mexico
15.4. Brazil
15.5. United Kingdom
15.6. Germany
15.7. France
15.8. Russia
15.9. Italy
15.10. Spain
15.11. China
15.12. India
15.13. Japan
15.14. Australia
15.15. South Korea
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
16.3.1. Abbott Laboratories
16.3.2. Arla Foods amba
16.3.3. Ausnutria B.V.
16.3.4. Bellamy's Australia Pty Ltd
16.3.5. Biostime
16.3.6. Bobbie Baby, Inc.
16.3.7. Bubs Australia Limited
16.3.8. Dana Dairy Group
16.3.9. Danone S.A.
16.3.10. Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd.
16.3.11. FrieslandCampina
16.3.12. Heilongjiang Feihe Dairy Co., Ltd.
16.3.13. Hero Group
16.3.14. Holle baby food AG
16.3.15. Isigny Sainte-Mere
16.3.16. Kendal Nutricare Ltd.
16.3.17. Lactalis Nutrition Sante
16.3.18. Maeil Co., Ltd.
16.3.19. Mead Johnson & Company, LLC
16.3.20. Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.
16.3.21. Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.
16.3.22. Namyang Dairy Products Co., Ltd.
16.3.23. Nestle S.A.
16.3.24. Synutra International, Inc.
16.3.25. The a2 Milk Company Limited
16.3.26. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
