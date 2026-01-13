$565+ Mn Soy-based Infant Formula Markets - Global Forecast 2025-2032: Rising Demand for Non-GMO and Organic Soy-based Infant Formulas Among Millennial Parents

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soy-based Infant Formula Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The soy-based infant formula market grew from USD 260.22 million in 2024 to USD 286.83 million in 2025. It is forecast to continue rising at a CAGR of 10.19%, reaching USD 565.96 million by 2032.

The soy-based infant formula market is undergoing significant transformation as evolving parental preferences, regulatory landscapes, and technological advancements converge, altering both the industry's competitive dynamics and product innovation focus.

The ongoing expansion is attributed to increasing recognition of lactose intolerance and cow's milk allergy, advances in nutritional science, and mainstream acceptance of plant-based infant nutrition. Regulatory stringency and demand for clean-label products shape innovation, while eco-conscious procurement and digitalized buying experiences reshape global supply and distribution models.

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Senior Decision-Makers

Healthcare professionals champion soy-based formulas due to their compatibility for infants with dietary sensitivities, broadening market acceptance and driving mainstream growth.

Advances in protein processing and enzymatic refinement are enhancing product safety, nutrient bioavailability, and digestibility, aligning with stringent pediatric guidelines.

Manufacturers increasingly integrate digital direct-to-consumer platforms, fostering personalized engagement and expanding both online and physical distribution opportunities.

Premiumization trends and demand for ethical ingredient sourcing encourage brands to seek certifications such as organic and allergen-free, differentiating value propositions for health-conscious parents.

Regional adaptation is critical: sustainability leadership shapes North America, affordability steers Latin America, regulation and fortified innovation drive Europe and the Middle East, while digital sophistication advances in Asia-Pacific.

Why This Report Matters

Equips executives with actionable strategies for adapting to evolving regulations, consumer expectations, and global supply dynamics.

Enables precise identification of high-growth segments, regional opportunities, and technology-driven innovation in infant nutrition.

Supports risk mitigation and future-proofing through clear analysis of tariff implications, competitive positioning, and sustainability trends.

Conclusion

This report delivers a structured guide to the changing soy-based infant formula market, enabling strategic decisions that unlock growth, ensure compliance, and reinforce trust in innovation-driven nutrition solutions for the next generation.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $286.83 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $565.96 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Rising demand for non-GMO and organic soy-based infant formulas among millennial parents

5.2. Regulatory tightening on glyphosate and pesticide residues in soy infant nutrition

5.3. Technological advancements in enzymatic hydrolysis improving soy protein digestibility for infants

5.4. Increased collaboration between dairy and plant-based manufacturers for hybrid infant formula solutions

5.5. Supply chain optimization for sustainable sourcing of soy amid global production and climate challenges

5.6. Formulation innovations adding prebiotics and probiotics to support gut health in soy-based infant formulas

5.7. Market penetration strategies targeting vegan and allergy-conscious parenting communities worldwide

5.8. Impact of novel fermentation-derived proteins on the nutritional profile of soy-based infant formula



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Soy-based Infant Formula Market, by Product Form

8.1. Concentrate

8.2. Powder

8.3. Ready To Feed



9. Soy-based Infant Formula Market, by Packaging Type

9.1. Bottle

9.2. Can

9.2.1. Large

9.2.2. Medium

9.2.3. Small

9.3. Packet

9.3.1. Large

9.3.2. Medium

9.3.3. Small



10. Soy-based Infant Formula Market, by Distribution Channel

10.1. Online Retail

10.2. Pharmacies Specialty Stores

10.2.1. Baby Specialty Stores

10.2.2. Pharmacies

10.3. Supermarkets Hypermarkets



11. Soy-based Infant Formula Market, by End User

11.1. 0-6 Months

11.2. 12-36 Months

11.3. 6-12 Months



12. Soy-based Infant Formula Market, by Region

12.1. Americas

12.1.1. North America

12.1.2. Latin America

12.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

12.2.1. Europe

12.2.2. Middle East

12.2.3. Africa

12.3. Asia-Pacific



13. Soy-based Infant Formula Market, by Group

13.1. ASEAN

13.2. GCC

13.3. European Union

13.4. BRICS

13.5. G7

13.6. NATO



14. Soy-based Infant Formula Market, by Country

14.1. United States

14.2. Canada

14.3. Mexico

14.4. Brazil

14.5. United Kingdom

14.6. Germany

14.7. France

14.8. Russia

14.9. Italy

14.10. Spain

14.11. China

14.12. India

14.13. Japan

14.14. Australia

14.15. South Korea



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

15.3. Competitive Analysis

15.3.1. Abbott Laboratories

15.3.2. Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

15.3.3. Nestle S.A.

15.3.4. Danone S.A.

15.3.5. Perrigo Company plc

15.3.6. Asahi Group Foods, Ltd.

15.3.7. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

15.3.8. Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

15.3.9. Alula

15.3.10. H-E-B, LP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6dk55d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment