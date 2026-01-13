$100M-Backed EDENA Capital Partners Unveils Global Vision at New York Stock Exchange





New York, NY , Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDENA Capital Partners, a digital securities infrastructure company focused on emerging markets, made its New York Stock Exchange debut following its recent announcement of a $100 million institutional investment from Global Emerging Markets (GEM). GEM is sponsored by GEM Group, a $3.4 billion alternative investment group based in New York, Paris, and the Bahamas - with a 30-year track record of 570 transactions across 70 countries.

The interview on Fintech.TV’s ‘Market Movers’ was broadcast live from the New York Stock Exchange, and reflects growing institutional attention on regulated digital securities infrastructure as governments and financial institutions explore new frameworks to support capital formation, transparency, and access across emerging economies.

The GEM investment supports EDENA's strategy to scale regulated digital securities infrastructure across select markets in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company works in partnership with governments and regulators to help develop compliant market infrastructure designed to support the issuance, management, and distribution of tokenized real-world assets under local regulatory frameworks.

Broadcasting live from the New York Stock Exchange underscores the increasing relevance of infrastructure-led approaches to digital finance, particularly as regulated adoption of digital securities and stable settlement mechanisms continues to evolve.

Commenting on the significance of the broadcast, Wook Lee, CEO and Founder of EDENA Capital Partners, said: "We build the rails that global finance travels on. Being at NYSE - the heart of global capital markets - signals that the world is ready for regulated digital infrastructure. Our vision is Open Investment: a world where anyone, anywhere, can invest in anything."

The full interview is available on Fintech.TV’s ‘Market Movers: The Opening Bell’ at: https://fintech.tv/edena-capital-partners-bets-big-on-digital-securities-to-unlock-emerging-markets/

About EDENA Capital Partners

EDENA Capital Partners is pioneering government-approved digital securities infrastructure across emerging markets. The company builds and operates regulated Security Token Offering (STO) exchanges that transform traditionally illiquid real-world assets - real estate, corporate equity, carbon credits, bonds, and commodities - into accessible digital securities starting from $10.

Headquartered in Singapore, EDENA operates in Indonesia as its ASEAN hub and Egypt as its MENA/Africa hub through a strategic partnership with BEK Group, led by former Prime Minister Ibrahim Mahlab. This network covers 2.6 billion people across 70 countries with a $250M+ asset pipeline.

The EDENA token, officially approved by the Indonesian government, serves as the primary payment method for all STO investments on the platform.

For more information, visit http://edenacapital.com/