Connected Agriculture Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2032: Expansion of Digital Twin Technology to Simulate and Optimize Greenhouse Environmental Controls and Crop Growth Strategies

The Connected Agriculture Market grew from USD 5.47 billion in 2024 to USD 6.32 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 16.64%, reaching USD 18.76 billion by 2032.

The connected agriculture market is evolving rapidly as digital technologies, data-driven insights, and IoT integration reshape global agricultural value chains. Senior decision-makers now face both opportunity and complexity as innovations accelerate, regulatory environments shift, and new business models gain traction.

As connectivity and analytics transform agriculture, industry leaders positioned for agile adaptation, platform integration, and collaborative innovation will unlock the sector's next wave of value creation and operational efficiency.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

IoT, machine learning, and cloud platforms are promoting granular, data-driven decision support from crop monitoring to supply chain transparency.

Innovative service models, including predictive analytics and remote monitoring, are opening new revenue and partnership opportunities across the value chain.

Regional variations shape adoption: North America leads with strong investments, Europe focuses on sustainability, the Middle East deploys solutions for water management, and Asia-Pacific adapts technologies for smallholder farms.

Collaborations between equipment manufacturers and technology firms are accelerating platform interoperability and vertical integration.

Emergent companies are leveraging AI, robotics, and blockchain to disrupt traditional workflows and establish modular, scalable platforms.

Service-oriented strategies, including bundled hardware and ongoing support, are reducing adoption barriers for smaller farms and enhancing user retention.

Why This Report Matters

Identifies actionable strategies for technology investment, operational efficiency, and partnership building across regional and industry segments.

Delivers a clear assessment of emerging threats and opportunities driven by regulation, technology shifts, and evolving business models.

Supports benchmarking and competitive analysis for senior leaders navigating the rapidly changing connected agriculture landscape.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $18.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Implementation of AI-driven predictive analytics with real-time soil moisture monitoring to optimize irrigation scheduling

5.2. Deployment of drone-based multispectral imaging integrated with machine learning models for crop health assessment

5.3. Adoption of blockchain-enabled supply chain traceability platforms for transparent provenance tracking of fresh produce

5.4. Integration of edge computing devices with IoT sensor networks for real-time pest and disease detection in fields

5.5. Utilization of 5G connectivity to support autonomous farm machinery and remote equipment telemetry in large-scale operations

5.6. Implementation of cloud-based farm management software with interoperable data standards for system-wide analytics and collaboration

5.7. Expansion of digital twin technology to simulate and optimize greenhouse environmental controls and crop growth strategies



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Connected Agriculture Market, by Component

8.1. Services

8.1.1. Consulting Services

8.1.2. Managed Services

8.1.3. Professional Services

8.1.4. Support & Maintenance

8.1.5. Training & Education

8.2. Solutions

8.2.1. Crop Monitoring

8.2.2. Farming Machinery Management

8.2.3. Greenhouse Automation

8.2.4. Irrigation Management

8.2.5. Livestock Monitoring

8.2.6. Weather & Soil Monitoring



9. Connected Agriculture Market, by Module

9.1. Application Enablement

9.2. Connectivity Management

9.3. Device Management



10. Connected Agriculture Market, by Deployment

10.1. Cloud

10.2. On-Premises



11. Connected Agriculture Market, by Application

11.1. In-Production Planning & Management

11.2. Post-Production Planning & Management

11.3. Pre-Production Planning & Management



12. Connected Agriculture Market, by End User

12.1. Farmers

12.2. Government Agencies

12.3. Research Institutions



13. Connected Agriculture Market, by Region

13.1. Americas

13.1.1. North America

13.1.2. Latin America

13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

13.2.1. Europe

13.2.2. Middle East

13.2.3. Africa

13.3. Asia-Pacific



14. Connected Agriculture Market, by Group

14.1. ASEAN

14.2. GCC

14.3. European Union

14.4. BRICS

14.5. G7

14.6. NATO



15. Connected Agriculture Market, by Country

15.1. United States

15.2. Canada

15.3. Mexico

15.4. Brazil

15.5. United Kingdom

15.6. Germany

15.7. France

15.8. Russia

15.9. Italy

15.10. Spain

15.11. China

15.12. India

15.13. Japan

15.14. Australia

15.15. South Korea



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

16.3. Competitive Analysis

16.3.1. Accenture PLC

16.3.2. Ag Leader Technology

16.3.3. AGCO Corporation

16.3.4. AGRIVI Ltd.

16.3.5. BASF SE

16.3.6. Bayer AG

16.3.7. Cisco Systems, Inc.

16.3.8. CNH Industrial N.V.

16.3.9. Conservis By Traction Ag Inc.

16.3.10. Corteva, Inc.

16.3.11. Cropin Technology Solutions Private Limited

16.3.12. Croptracker, Inc.

16.3.13. Deere & Company

16.3.14. Farmers Edge Inc.

16.3.15. Gamaya

16.3.16. Granular Inc.

16.3.17. Hexagon AB

16.3.18. International Business Machines Corporation

16.3.19. Kubota Corporation

16.3.20. Lindsay Corporation

16.3.21. Microsoft Corporation

16.3.22. Oracle Corporation

16.3.23. Robert Bosch GmbH

16.3.24. SAP SE

16.3.25. Shivrai Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

16.3.26. SMAG by InVivo

16.3.27. Syngenta AG

16.3.28. Taranis

16.3.29. TELUS Communications Inc.

16.3.30. Tend.com

16.3.31. Topcon Corporation

16.3.32. Yara International ASA

