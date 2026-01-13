Connected Agriculture Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2032: Expansion of Digital Twin Technology to Simulate and Optimize Greenhouse Environmental Controls and Crop Growth Strategies

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Agriculture Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Connected Agriculture Market grew from USD 5.47 billion in 2024 to USD 6.32 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 16.64%, reaching USD 18.76 billion by 2032.
The connected agriculture market is evolving rapidly as digital technologies, data-driven insights, and IoT integration reshape global agricultural value chains. Senior decision-makers now face both opportunity and complexity as innovations accelerate, regulatory environments shift, and new business models gain traction.
As connectivity and analytics transform agriculture, industry leaders positioned for agile adaptation, platform integration, and collaborative innovation will unlock the sector's next wave of value creation and operational efficiency.
Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers
- IoT, machine learning, and cloud platforms are promoting granular, data-driven decision support from crop monitoring to supply chain transparency.
- Innovative service models, including predictive analytics and remote monitoring, are opening new revenue and partnership opportunities across the value chain.
- Regional variations shape adoption: North America leads with strong investments, Europe focuses on sustainability, the Middle East deploys solutions for water management, and Asia-Pacific adapts technologies for smallholder farms.
- Collaborations between equipment manufacturers and technology firms are accelerating platform interoperability and vertical integration.
- Emergent companies are leveraging AI, robotics, and blockchain to disrupt traditional workflows and establish modular, scalable platforms.
- Service-oriented strategies, including bundled hardware and ongoing support, are reducing adoption barriers for smaller farms and enhancing user retention.
Why This Report Matters
- Identifies actionable strategies for technology investment, operational efficiency, and partnership building across regional and industry segments.
- Delivers a clear assessment of emerging threats and opportunities driven by regulation, technology shifts, and evolving business models.
- Supports benchmarking and competitive analysis for senior leaders navigating the rapidly changing connected agriculture landscape.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|189
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$6.32 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$18.76 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Implementation of AI-driven predictive analytics with real-time soil moisture monitoring to optimize irrigation scheduling
5.2. Deployment of drone-based multispectral imaging integrated with machine learning models for crop health assessment
5.3. Adoption of blockchain-enabled supply chain traceability platforms for transparent provenance tracking of fresh produce
5.4. Integration of edge computing devices with IoT sensor networks for real-time pest and disease detection in fields
5.5. Utilization of 5G connectivity to support autonomous farm machinery and remote equipment telemetry in large-scale operations
5.6. Implementation of cloud-based farm management software with interoperable data standards for system-wide analytics and collaboration
5.7. Expansion of digital twin technology to simulate and optimize greenhouse environmental controls and crop growth strategies
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Connected Agriculture Market, by Component
8.1. Services
8.1.1. Consulting Services
8.1.2. Managed Services
8.1.3. Professional Services
8.1.4. Support & Maintenance
8.1.5. Training & Education
8.2. Solutions
8.2.1. Crop Monitoring
8.2.2. Farming Machinery Management
8.2.3. Greenhouse Automation
8.2.4. Irrigation Management
8.2.5. Livestock Monitoring
8.2.6. Weather & Soil Monitoring
9. Connected Agriculture Market, by Module
9.1. Application Enablement
9.2. Connectivity Management
9.3. Device Management
10. Connected Agriculture Market, by Deployment
10.1. Cloud
10.2. On-Premises
11. Connected Agriculture Market, by Application
11.1. In-Production Planning & Management
11.2. Post-Production Planning & Management
11.3. Pre-Production Planning & Management
12. Connected Agriculture Market, by End User
12.1. Farmers
12.2. Government Agencies
12.3. Research Institutions
13. Connected Agriculture Market, by Region
13.1. Americas
13.1.1. North America
13.1.2. Latin America
13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
13.2.1. Europe
13.2.2. Middle East
13.2.3. Africa
13.3. Asia-Pacific
14. Connected Agriculture Market, by Group
14.1. ASEAN
14.2. GCC
14.3. European Union
14.4. BRICS
14.5. G7
14.6. NATO
15. Connected Agriculture Market, by Country
15.1. United States
15.2. Canada
15.3. Mexico
15.4. Brazil
15.5. United Kingdom
15.6. Germany
15.7. France
15.8. Russia
15.9. Italy
15.10. Spain
15.11. China
15.12. India
15.13. Japan
15.14. Australia
15.15. South Korea
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
16.3.1. Accenture PLC
16.3.2. Ag Leader Technology
16.3.3. AGCO Corporation
16.3.4. AGRIVI Ltd.
16.3.5. BASF SE
16.3.6. Bayer AG
16.3.7. Cisco Systems, Inc.
16.3.8. CNH Industrial N.V.
16.3.9. Conservis By Traction Ag Inc.
16.3.10. Corteva, Inc.
16.3.11. Cropin Technology Solutions Private Limited
16.3.12. Croptracker, Inc.
16.3.13. Deere & Company
16.3.14. Farmers Edge Inc.
16.3.15. Gamaya
16.3.16. Granular Inc.
16.3.17. Hexagon AB
16.3.18. International Business Machines Corporation
16.3.19. Kubota Corporation
16.3.20. Lindsay Corporation
16.3.21. Microsoft Corporation
16.3.22. Oracle Corporation
16.3.23. Robert Bosch GmbH
16.3.24. SAP SE
16.3.25. Shivrai Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
16.3.26. SMAG by InVivo
16.3.27. Syngenta AG
16.3.28. Taranis
16.3.29. TELUS Communications Inc.
16.3.30. Tend.com
16.3.31. Topcon Corporation
16.3.32. Yara International ASA
