Habit Slides into Football Season with New Sliders Family CharBox

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As football season heats up and the road to February’s biggest game hits its most exciting stretch, Habit is proving that great things come in small packages with the launch of its all-new sliders lineup. Perfectly sized, chargrilled, and made for sharing, Habit’s new sliders are built for playoff watch parties, tailgate-at-home spreads, and every gathering in between.

Leading the lineup is the Sliders Family CharBox, a crave-worthy crowd-pleaser designed to make feeding a group easy and tasty. The CharBox includes eight cheesy sliders, a choice of four sides, and four housemade ranches, making it the perfect centerpiece when friends, family, and fans gather around the screen.

Each slider features Habit’s signature chargrilled beef, cooked to order over an open flame for that unmistakable smoky flavor. They’re stacked with melty cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, and Thousand Island dressing on toasted seeded buns. At just $40, it’s an easy way to feed your team without breaking the bank.

For those looking to add a little extra to their order, Habit is also introducing Char Sliders for $7.69*. This two-pack of sliders is served with a side of Habit’s famous housemade ranch and works just as well as a sharable snack or an easy way to level up any meal.

“Sliders are made for moments like these. When everyone’s gathered around, and the food needs to keep up with the energy in the room,” said Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation. “With the Sliders Family CharBox, we set out to build a true crowd-pleaser: cooked fresh over an open flame, easy to share, and unmistakably fresh like that.”

Available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide, Habit’s new sliders are ready for kickoff, from the opening playoff games through the final whistle of February’s biggest matchup.

For more information visit habitburger.com or order the Sliders Family CharBox directly, here.

*Prices may vary by restaurant location.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill quickly gained a devoted following for its Charburgers, cooked to order over an open flame. Since then, the menu has grown far beyond burgers, offering a fresh take on Californian-inspired flavors. Guests can choose from a meaningful selection of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salad bowls topped with hot, chargrilled chicken, and creamy handspun shakes, all made fresh and cooked to order.

Habit has earned notable recognition over the years, including its Double Char being ranked #1 twice by USA Today 10Best*, its Tempura Green Beans named the #1 side twice by USA Today 10Best, and the brand itself recognized as the #1 Fast Casual Restaurant by USA Today 10Best. Its Chicken Club was also named the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal. In addition, Habit Burger & Grill was featured in Newsweek’s America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023 and included in Thrillist’s roundup of Underrated Burger Chains That Need to Be in Every State.

Today, Habit has grown to nearly 400 restaurants across 15 states, along with 14 food trucks, continuing to serve bold, fresh flavors made to order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com .

