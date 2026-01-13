Robotics Market Projected to Reach US$ 199.50 Billion by 2035, Supported by Continued Investment Activity Says Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global robotics market was valued at US$ 51.51 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 199.50 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

The global robotics market has definitively transitioned from experimental pilot programs to critical operational infrastructure, driven by the convergence of "embodied AI" and urgent industrial necessity. In 2025, the industry reached a historic inflection point with the global operational stock of industrial robots climbing to 4.7 million units, marking a solid 9% year-over-year increase. This surge is heavily concentrated in the East; China alone absorbed 54% of the global robot supply, cementing Asia Pacific’s manufacturing supremacy.

Hardware remains the dominant revenue generator in the robotics market, capturing over 44.7% of the market, but the value chain has shifted from purely mechanical joints to advanced AI compute modules. Nvidia’s rise as the sector's "brain" provider underscores this trend as developers seek platforms for generative AI.

Despite geopolitical headwinds like tariffs ending deflationary pricing in the West, the democratization of deployment is evident, proving automation is now an economic imperative rather than a luxury.

Key Findings

By Component, hardware components control over 44.7% market share.

By robot type, Industrial robots form the backbone of automation in manufacturing and have become the largest segment of the robotics market by controlling over 35.5% market share.

Industry, manufacturing industry has accounted for largest share of robotics market, more than 20%.

By Application, industrial applications leading the market with over 45% share of robotics market.

By Component, Precision Hardware Components Securing A Massive 44.7% Market Share

The component segment’s commanding lead in the Robotics market is justified by the "monopoly-like" dependency manufacturers have on precision cycloidal gears and advanced machine vision systems. Nabtesco Corporation, which holds approximately 60% of the global market for precision reduction gears used in medium-to-large robots, highlighted in its latest integrated report that demand is becoming inelastic; robot manufacturers simply cannot ship units without these specific torque-transmitting joints. This structural bottleneck ensures hardware retains the highest value in the supply chain.

Furthermore, Teledyne Technologies reported in late 2024 that its digital imaging segment is seeing a permanent shift toward "3D sensing" in factory settings. Their insights reveal that for every robotic arm deployed, the hardware spend on accompanying sensing arrays has tripled to accommodate safety requirements. Rockwell Automation further validated this dominance through its 2024 strategic acquisitions, emphasizing that the "intelligent device" layer—specifically motors and drives—now captures more lifetime value than the robot chassis itself. By controlling the physical actuation and data capture points, component manufacturers effectively tax every movement in the automation economy.

By Robot Type, Industrial Robots Forming The Backbone With 35.5% Market Share in Robotics Market

The dominance of the Industrial Robot type is cemented by the massive "re-shoring" initiatives across Western economies, where heavy-payload articulated arms are the only viable solution for scaling production. ABB Robotics justified this segment’s leadership with the 2024 launch of its OmniCore platform, designed specifically to manage the increasing complexity of high-speed industrial lines. ABB’s operational data indicates that customers are upgrading entire fleets to faster, more energy-efficient models to meet sustainability targets, driving a replacement cycle that sustains this segment’s volume. Comau, a Stellantis company, provided further insight in its recent corporate updates, noting a decisive pivot toward "general industry" clients. They reported a surge in orders for heavy-duty robots from the battery manufacturing and renewable energy sectors, proving that industrial robots are migrating from automotive plants to the gigafactories of the future.

Additionally, Kawasaki Heavy Industries reported robust sales in their robotics division driven by the semiconductor supply chain, where ultra-clean industrial robots are critical. This segment remains dominant because it offers the raw power and precision that lighter collaborative or service robots currently cannot replicate in high-volume environments.

By Industry, Manufacturing Industry Sector Accounting For More Than 20% Share

The manufacturing industry’s top position in the robotics market is driven by the heavy machinery and aerospace sectors, which are aggressively automating to clear multi-year production backlogs. Airbus has publicly detailed its strategy to automate the assembly of the A321XLR, utilizing "fleets" of robotic drillers and fasteners to meet a backlog of over 8,000 aircraft. This insight confirms that the aerospace manufacturing vertical is becoming a primary driver of robotics spend, moving beyond manual labor to ensure rate consistency.

Similarly, Deere & Company (John Deere) has integrated autonomous robotic welding and painting systems deep into their manufacturing core to combat the skilled labor gap in the Midwest. Their 2024 financial commentary highlighted that automation is no longer an efficiency play but a production necessity to meet agricultural equipment demand.

Caterpillar also reinforces this segment’s dominance in the robotics market; their investments in automated manufacturing cells for heavy construction equipment demonstrate that the world's largest industrial builders are now the largest consumers of robotics, ensuring the manufacturing industry retains the largest share of the total market.

By Application, Industrial Applications Leading The Market With Over 45% Share

The Industrial Applications segment holds the largest share of the robotics market because it encompasses the fundamental processes of modern creation: welding, painting, and assembly. Lincoln Electric, the global leader in arc welding solutions, reported in its 2024 earnings that its automation portfolio is its fastest-growing segment. Their data justifies this dominance by revealing that heavy fabricators are shifting 100% of their structural steel welding to robotic cells to ensure code-level compliance that human welders struggle to maintain over long shifts.

Dürr AG, a world leader in painting and sealing technology, provided critical insights in its recent annual outlook, noting that the "application" of paint and sealants in EV battery production is driving record order intakes. They emphasized that the application process itself is becoming more valuable than the robot arm, as proprietary software controls the precise dispensing of materials to the micron.

Furthermore, Atlas Copco reported record revenues in its Industrial Technique business area, driven by robotic "tightening solutions." Their insight reveals that quality assurance in assembly applications—ensuring every bolt in a battery pack is torqued correctly—is a liability requirement, making these industrial applications non-negotiable for producers.

Unprecedented Factory Floor Automation Signals a Fundamental Shift in Global Manufacturing Strategy

The global Robotics market has entered a new phase of intense, mainstream adoption. In 2024 alone, an astounding 542,000 new industrial robots were installed on factory floors worldwide. This surge elevated the total operational stock of industrial robots to an impressive 4,664,000 units. The momentum shows no signs of slowing, with projections for 2025 anticipating another 575,000 installations. Data from Interact Analysis confirms the robustness of this trend, tracking 505,000 global shipments during the 2024 period, marking a significant 32,000 unit increase over the previous year's record.

This expansion is no longer driven by novelty but by economic necessity. The average revenue per unit for an industrial robot stabilized at USD 25,600 in 2024, a price point that significantly lowers the barrier to entry. Concurrently, service robots became even more accessible, with an average cost of just USD 11,510. Companies that once viewed automation as a luxury reserved for industry giants now recognize it as essential for survival, transforming the competitive landscape of the Robotics market.

The Humanoid Robot Era Arrives With Asian Manufacturers Dominating Mass Production Volume

The year 2025 will be remembered as the commercial breakout for humanoid robots, with 13,000 units shipped globally. Asian manufacturers are unequivocally leading this charge. Shanghai AgiBot Innovation Technology emerged as the volume leader, shipping 5,168 units. Unitree Robotics was not far behind, delivering 4,200 units, while UBTech Robotics scaled up to ship 1,000 units. Underscoring this regional dominance, an ecosystem of 150 different firms is now actively developing humanoids in China alone.

In North America, the strategy is more focused on research and pilot programs. Tesla deployed 150 of its Optimus units for internal use and testing. Figure AI matched this figure, shipping 150 robots to early partners. While American innovation continues to capture media attention, the story of mass production and commercial scale in the humanoid Robotics market is currently being written by its Asian counterparts, making general-purpose automation a tangible reality for the first time.

Amazon’s Massive Robotic Fleet Redefines The Scale And Velocity Of Modern Logistics

In the logistics sector, operational scale is being redefined by industry titans. Amazon now operates an active fleet of 750,000 robots across 300 of its global facilities. The company in the robotics market reached a historic milestone in July 2025 when it deployed its 1,000,000th robot, a Titan mobile unit. Its sophisticated portfolio includes 9 distinct robotic systems, featuring the Cardinal robotic arm capable of lifting packages up to 50 pounds. This massive deployment is fast becoming a competitive imperative.

This trend extends beyond a single giant. Agility Robotics’ Digit humanoid successfully handled 100,000 totes at GXO Logistics facilities by early 2025, proving the concept in a third-party logistics environment. Further, 2024 data showed 162,284 professional service robots were registered in the Asia-Pacific region, primarily for logistics. These figures confirm that the modern Robotics market is the central engine driving supply chain velocity and resilience against labor shortages.

Robotic Surgery Proves Its Value Through Unmatched Precision and Improved Patient Outcomes

The healthcare Robotics market is proving its immense value through tangible clinical results. In 2024, surgeons performed 2,683,000 procedures using da Vinci robotic systems. This widespread use was supported by the installation of 1,526 new systems in hospitals, 493 of which were placed in Q4 alone. These installations included 174 of the next-generation da Vinci 5 units. By early 2024, the cumulative number of procedures performed by Intuitive Surgical systems had surpassed an incredible 12,000,000.

The key driver behind this adoption is superior patient outcomes. Yale New Haven Health, for instance, passed the 30,000 robotic surgery milestone in August 2024. Critically, data from the institution showed that the average hospital stay for these procedures was just 1.5 days. Such rapid recovery times provide a clear return on investment, cementing robotics not as an experimental tool but as a new standard of care that optimizes both patient health and hospital efficiency.

Unprecedented Venture Capital Investment Confirms High Financial Confidence In The Robotics Market

Financial markets are signaling resounding confidence in automation's future. Venture capital flooded into the Robotics market in 2025, with startups raising a remarkable USD 4,350,000,000 in the first half of the year. The second quarter was particularly strong, recording a deal value of USD 8.8 billion Across 90 distinct funding rounds, investors showed deep conviction, including a USD 300,000,000 late-stage round for Galbot. This is not speculative capital; it is a strategic bet on the future of physical AI.

The groundwork for this surge was laid in 2024 with several foundational mega-rounds. Figure AI secured USD 675 million to bring its humanoids to market. Physical Intelligence raised USD 400 million, and Apptronik closed a USD 350,million Series A round. Investors who were once cautious now view the Robotics market as a cornerstone of industrial and economic growth, backing their vision with billions in capital to accelerate development and deployment.

Service Robots are Rapidly Expanding Beyond Warehouses Into Hospitality and Public Sectors

The applications for service robots are diversifying at a rapid pace. Global sales of professional service robots reached 200,000 units in 2024. While transportation and logistics remained the largest segment with 102,900 units sold, other sectors saw explosive growth. The hospitality industry purchased 42,000 robots to address critical staffing shortages, while 12,000 professional cleaning robots were deployed in commercial and public spaces. Automation, especially in wearehouses is fast becoming the solution for operational continuity.

Growth in niche categories further illustrates the technology's expanding footprint in the Robotics market. Search, rescue, and security agencies acquired 3,100 specialized units in 2024. In parallel, 6,100 medical robots were delivered for various non-surgical applications. These professional uses are complemented by a massive consumer market, which saw 20,000,000 units sold for private use. From hotels to homes, service robots are becoming an increasingly common and essential feature of modern life.

A Surge In Patent Filings Signals An Innovation Arms Race In Robotics

An intense innovation race is unfolding, with companies fiercely protecting their advancements. The medical field was a hotbed of activity, filing 293 robotics-related patent applications in Q3 2024. Industry leaders Johnson & Johnson and Intuitive Surgical led the pack with 16 and 13 patent filings, respectively. The construction industry also demonstrated a strong innovative push, with 96 patents filed during the same quarter, signaling a move toward automating complex, on-site tasks.

This intellectual property battle extends into other heavy industries. The oil and gas sector recorded 77 patent applications in Q3 2024, with KITECH of Korea filing 14 of those for specialized applications. In construction, Nippon Shuppan Hanbai filed 9 distinct patents. This flurry of R&D activity confirms that the future of the Robotics market is being forged in labs today, with companies establishing a defensible technological edge to capture future market share.

Hardware Advances Deliver Stronger Performance While Aggressive Pricing Lowers Adoption Barriers

The capabilities of robotic hardware are evolving through both breakthrough innovation and clever software optimization. Universal Robots enhanced its existing UR20 cobot, boosting its payload capacity to 25 kilograms via a software update, while its new UR30 model launched with a 35-kilogram capacity. The UR20 now features a 1,750-millimeter reach, and a simple software patch, PolyScope 5.19, unlocked an additional 5 kilograms of payload. This shows how platforms are becoming more valuable over their lifespan.

Simultaneously, accessibility to advanced hardware is improving dramatically. The Symani Surgical System offers 7 degrees of freedom in its wrist for unparalleled precision. At the other end of the Robotics market, humanoid pricing has become radically more competitive. Unitree launched its G1 humanoid at an astonishing USD 6,000 entry point. AgiBot followed with a scaled-down model priced at USD 14,000. This dual trend of enhanced performance and aggressive pricing is powerfully accelerating adoption.

China Leads A Global Adoption Surge As New Sectors Emerge As Future Growth Frontiers in the Robotics Market

A new map of global automation leadership is emerging. China is outpacing all other nations, installing 295,000 industrial robots in 2024 alone. The Americas installed a combined 50,100 units. Other Asian powerhouses like Japan and the Republic of Korea deployed 44,500 and 30,600 units, respectively, while India set a new national record with 9,100 installations. In Europe, Germany led with 26,982 units, followed by Italy (8,783), Spain (5,100), and France (4,900).

Beyond these industrial heartlands, new growth frontiers are appearing across the Robotics market. The United Kingdom installed 2,500 industrial robots. However, the most compelling growth is in emerging sectors. Agriculture saw 19,500 service robot sales in 2024, with long-term forecasts predicting a staggering 35 million hand-eye coordinated units. The global fleet of medical robots is also projected to reach 2,100 units in 2025, signaling that automation's next chapter will be written across every economic sector.

Robotics Market Major Players:

ABB LTD

Blue Ocean Robotics

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kawasaki Robotics

Kuka AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Omron Corporation

RoboAds

Seiko Epson Corporation

Simbe Robotics, Inc.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware Actuators & Controllers Camera Sensors Infrared Detectors Speakers & Microphones Power Systems Others

Software (Robotic operating system) On-premise Cloud

Services Consulting & Training Design and Maintenance Robots as a Service (Managed service)



By Robot Type

Industrial Robots Articulated Robots SCARA Cobots Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs)/ Automated Guided vehicles (AGVs) Others

Delivery Robots

Drones/UAVs

Humanoids

Medical Robots

Exoskeleton

Others

By Application

Industrial (Process Automation) Welding Painting Assembly Transport

Commercial Mobility Security Cleaning Inspection Medical/ Surgery Training & Learning Emergency Response (rescue operations)

Residential (Personal Service) Companionship Entertainment Medical/ Physical Assistance Education Communication/ Telepresence Security

Public/ Social Smart Cities Emergency Response/ Disaster Management



By Industry

Manufacturing

Retail

Education

Enterprises

Household

Healthcare

Warehouse & Logistics

Media & Entertainment

Mining, Oil & Gas

Energy & Utility

Agriculture

Travel & Tourism

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

