University of California Berkeley and Glass House Collaboration Leads to State-Funded Research on Cannabis Crop Yields

LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: GLAS.A.U) (CBOE CA: GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) (OTCQX:GHBWF), one of the fastest-growing, vertically-integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., continues to collaborate with the University of California Berkeley through its ongoing hemp research partnership.

Commencing in 2024, the University of California Berkeley and Glass House partnership aims to identify key development needs within the cannabis and hemp sectors, assess university research capacity, and further the development of medicinal cannabinoids. The collaboration informed the scope and methodology of a successful research proposal to the California Department of Cannabis Control (“DCC”), resulting in an approximate $1,800,000 recent award to University of California Berkeley for the project “Cannabis Crop Yields: Survey & Remote Sensing.”

The DCC-funded project will estimate cannabis crop yield variability across indoor, outdoor, and mixed-light cultivation systems. The resulting models are expected to improve crop-production estimates and support regulatory oversight and market forecasting for California’s legal cannabis sector.

University of California Berkeley will examine how growth rates and yields vary across different propagation and production scenarios, including greenhouse cultivation, supplemental lighting systems, fully indoor environments, and outdoor field-grown cannabis. The research will integrate grower survey data, field-level observations, and remote sensing techniques to generate empirically grounded yield models.

“This partnership demonstrates how early, structured collaboration between industry and a public research university can translate into impactful, agricultural science and innovation, such as how AI and computer vision can improve yields and the farm’s bottom line,” said Dr. Thomas Azwell, University of California Berkeley faculty director. “The exploratory work allowed us to align on research priorities and technical feasibility, which directly enabled the DCC research proposal and award.”

For Glass House, the collaboration reflects a commitment to advancing data-driven insights that can benefit the broader regulated cannabis market.

“Understanding how yields differ based on inputs and growing techniques is essential for improving efficiency, sustainability, and quality for the market,” said Graham Farrar, President and co-founder of Glass House. “Working with UC Berkeley allowed us to help catalyze research that supports industry best practices.”

Findings from the research are expected to inform policymakers, growers, and researchers by strengthening empirical understanding of cannabis production across indoor, outdoor, and greenhouse systems, while also contributing to broader discussions around agricultural innovation and sustainability in California.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House is one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. Whether it be through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms, PLUS Products, Allswell and Mama Sue Wellness, or its network of retail dispensaries throughout the state of California, which includes The Farmacy , Natural Healing Center and The Pottery, Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit www.glasshousebrands.com/ and https://ir.glasshousebrands.com/contact/email-alerts/.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance or financial results. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward- looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's financial outlook or operational plans and statements related to future market conditions. All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including those risks disclosed in the Company's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in the Company's Form 40-F available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Glass House Brands Inc.

Jon DeCourcey, Vice President of Investor Relations

T: (781) 724-6869

E: ir@glasshousebrands.com

Investor Relations Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson

T: 212-896-1233

E: GlassHouseIR@kcsa.com