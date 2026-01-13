Rio Silver Launches New Corporate Website and Expands Digital Presence as Silver Reaches Record Highs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio Silver Inc. (“Rio Silver” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned corporate website and the expansion of its official social media platforms, marking an important step forward as the Company advances its high-grade silver portfolio during a period of record silver prices.

The new website provides shareholders, stakeholders, and the broader investment community with a clear, modern, and comprehensive view of Rio Silver’s strategy, assets, and progress as the Company executes on a disciplined path toward development in Peru, one of the world’s premier silver jurisdictions.

The redesigned website features improved navigation, enhanced project content, and streamlined access to corporate information, reflecting Rio Silver’s evolution and commitment to clear communication as it moves into the next phase of growth. The expanded digital presence comes at a time when silver prices are at all-time highs and investor focus on high-quality silver development opportunities is increasing.

“As silver markets reach record levels and fundamentals continue to strengthen, it was important that Rio Silver’s digital presence accurately reflect the quality of our assets, the clarity of our strategy, and the direction we are taking as a Company,” said Chris Verrico, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rio Silver. “This platform gives shareholders a clearer window into our progress and reinforces our commitment to transparency, disciplined execution, and building a high-grade silver company positioned for the next phase of this cycle.”

The launch of the new website and expanded social media presence supports Rio Silver’s objective of maintaining consistent engagement with shareholders while providing a centralized, up-to-date source of information as the Company advances its flagship Maria Norte Project and evaluates additional growth opportunities.

About Rio Silver Inc.

Rio Silver Inc. (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is a Canadian resource company advancing high-grade, silver-dominant assets in Peru, the world’s second-largest silver producer. The Company is focused on near-term development opportunities within proven mineral belts and is supported by a seasoned technical and operational team with deep experience in Peruvian geology, underground mining, and district-scale exploration. With a clear development strategy and a growing portfolio of highly prospective silver assets, Rio Silver is establishing the foundation to become one of Peru’s next emerging silver producers.

