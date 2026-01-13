Beneficient Salutes SEED Grants Advancing Rural Prosperity in Kansas

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beneficient (Nasdaq: BENF), a technology-enabled platform providing exit opportunities and primary capital solutions and related trust and custody services to holders of alternative assets, congratulated the 15 Kansas communities awarded a combined $337,833 for strategic economic expansion and development (SEED) by the Kansas Office of Rural Prosperity of the Department of Commerce at a December 22, 2025 ceremony in Yates Center, KS.

The SEED program is funded by proceeds from assets financed pursuant to the Kansas Technology-Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institutions (TEFFI) Act under which one of Beneficient’s subsidiaries received the state’s first TEFFI charter.

Combined with matching local contributions, the 2025 SEED grants provide almost $1.1 million in total investment in quality-of-life projects across the state and help small communities with populations under 5,000 strengthen key pillars of local life, including, childcare and senior programming, community vibrancy, food retail and libraries. Since the SEED program began in 2021, Kansas communities have received more than $3.5 million through SEED grants funded through the operations of Beneficient’s TEFFI subsidiary.

“The SEED program is a powerful example of how innovative financial solutions can be used to generate tangible positive community outcomes,” said James Silk, Beneficient’s interim CEO. “By helping capitalize the TEFFI Development and Expansion Fund and SEED program, Beneficient is proud to play a role in supporting childcare, community spaces, local food access and libraries in rural Kansas communities that are working hard to grow and thrive.”

Through operations under its TEFFI charter and related activity, Beneficient’s Kansas-based fiduciary financial institution helps generate contributions to the Kansas TEFFI Economic Growth Trust, which in turn supports the Department of Commerce’s TEFFI Development and Expansion Fund and the SEED program. These programs are intended to help expand the state’s financial services industry while channeling a portion of the proceeds from TEFFI alternative asset financing into economic development initiatives across rural Kansas.

Kansas Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced the awards, which leverage more than $744,000 in local matching contributions and require awardees to commit at least a 10% match and complete their projects within 12 months. “Our small towns in Kansas are the heart of this state — they have character, history and most importantly, they have passion for growth,” Lt. Gov. Toland said in the state’s announcement.

