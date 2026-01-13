From $100M to $250M in 3 Months: TappAlpha’s Rapid Growth Continues as It Looks to Define Growth + Income Investing

SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TappAlpha, an ETF platform helping define the Growth + Income investing category, today announced that it has surpassed $250 million in assets under management (AUM)—three months after hitting the $100 million mark.

This rapid growth has been fueled by advisor and investor demand for TSPY and TDAQ, two actively managed ETFs offering daily income overlays on top of broad market exposure to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100, respectively.

“We’re grateful for the trust investors and advisors have placed in TappAlpha,” said Si Katara, Founder and CEO. “Surpassing $250 million in AUM reflects a clear appetite for a new approach to tax-efficient growth + income—one that’s simple, transparent, and built for modern portfolios. That principle has guided everything we’ve built.”

Innovating Where Investors Are Already Positioned

Launched in August 2024, TSPY (Nasdaq: TSPY) seeks to deliver core exposure to the S&P 500, enhanced by a daily zero days to expiration (0DTE) covered call strategy designed to generate consistent, tax-efficient monthly income.

TDAQ (Cboe: TDAQ), launched in September 2025, brings the same daily income engine to the Nasdaq-100—offering a way to participate in tech sector growth while seeking consistent, tax-efficient monthly income.

Both funds aim to support investors who want to:

Stay invested in equities

Generate recurring income

Balance the tradeoff between yield and upside potential



TappAlpha also recently partnered with Tuttle Capital Management to introduce the T² Lift™ Series, which offers light leveraged versions of TSPY and TDAQ — built to deliver 30% more exposure to the growth and income strategies investors already trust.

TappAlpha’s platform is set for expansion, with additional strategies in development. The firm remains focused on its mission: To make investing simple, actionable, and transparent for everyday investors and advisors.

For more information on TappAlpha ETFs, visit TappAlphaFunds.com .

About TappAlpha

TappAlpha is helping define the Growth + Income category through disciplined, rules-based overlays on the world’s most trusted benchmarks. By combining innovation with simplicity, the firm builds solutions designed to unlock income potential and support long-term portfolio outcomes. Founded in 2023, TappAlpha is committed to making investing simple, actionable, and transparent for everyday investors and advisors.

Disclosures

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the ETFs identified on this site. This and other important information about the Fund are contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting tappalphafunds.com (the link should be active) or by calling (844) 403-2888. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.



Investing in securities involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. You could lose money by investing in the Fund and the Fund may not achieve its investment objectives.

ETFs are subject to additional risks that do not apply to conventional mutual funds, including the risks that the market price of an ETF’s shares may trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value, an active secondary trading market may not develop or be maintained, or trading may be halted by the exchange in which they trade, which may impact a Fund’s ability to sell its shares. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The Fund invests in options contracts that are based on the value of the Index, including SPX and XSP options for TSPY and XND and NQX options for TDAQ. This subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of companies that comprised the Index, even though it does not own shares of companies in the Index. The Fund will have exposure to declines in the Index. The Fund is subject to potential losses if the Index loses value, which may not be offset by income received by the Fund. To the extent that the Fund invests in other ETFs or investment companies, the value of an investment in the Fund is based on the performance of the underlying funds in which the Fund invests and the allocation of its assets among those ETFs or investment companies. The Fund may incur high portfolio turnover to manage the Fund’s investment exposure. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act.

As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund has no operating history and currently has fewer assets than larger funds. Like other new funds, large inflows and outflows may impact the Fund’s market exposure for limited periods of time. This impact may be positive or negative, depending on the direction of market movement during the period affected.

Due to the short time until their expiration, 0DTE options are more sensitive to sudden price movements and market volatility than options with more time until expiration. Because of this, the timing of trades utilizing 0DTE options becomes more critical.

Even a slight delay in the execution of 0DTE trades can significantly impact the outcome of the trade. 0DTE options may also suffer from low liquidity, making it more difficult for the Fund to enter into its positions each morning at desired prices. The bid-ask spreads on 0DTE options can be wider than with traditional options, increasing the Fund's transaction costs and negatively affecting its returns. These risks may negatively impact the performance of the fund.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC

