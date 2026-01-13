Wolf Popper LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of CVRx, Inc. Investors

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of CVRx, Inc. (“CVRx”) common stock (NASDAQ: CVRX).

CVRx is a medical device company. CVRx’s principal product is Barostim, which acts like a pacemaker.

On April 30, 2024, CVRx announced weak first quarter results, which the company blamed on a disruption in the salesforce caused by the retirement of the prior Chief Executive Officer. During the earnings call that day, and in subsequent earnings calls, CVRx management said issues with the salesforce had been stabilized. For example, during CVRx’s third quarter 2024 earnings call conducted on October 29, 2024, CVRx’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Hykes said “Our strengthened leadership team and stabilized sales force have been instrumental in driving our market development priorities and advancing the adoption of Barostim therapy.”

After the market closed on April 7, 2025, CVRx announced weak preliminary first quarter results. In the earnings press release, Hykes, said “We are thrilled with the level of talent we have attracted to strengthen our team, but many of these newer sales representatives are still in the early stages of development.”. On this news, CVRx’s stock price fell $5.34 per share to $6.20 on April 8, 2025, down 46.3% on very heavy volume.

After the market closed on May 8, 2025, CVRx announced weak first quarter results and lowered its full year revenue guidance. During the ensuing earnings call, Hykes said “Ultimately, the depth of these necessary changes [in the salesforce] was more significant than initially anticipated and resulted in 25% of our current territory managers being hired between December and March. As with any organizational transition of this magnitude, the productivity ramp for new hires will vary significantly, depending on the sales rep's background and experience, as well as whether the new hire is entering a new territory or an existing territory with established accounts.” On this news, CVRx’s stock price fell an additional $3.01 per share to close at $4.77 on May 9, 2025, down an additional 38.7% on very heavy volume.

