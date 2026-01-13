Fancamp Awarded ECOLOGO Certification for Responsible Mineral Exploration from UL Solutions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC) is pleased to announce that it has achieved ECOLOGO® Certification for ULC TS-2723 Responsible Development for Mineral Exploration Industry (the “ECOLOGO® Certification”) from UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science. The UL ECOLOGO® Certification is a trusted, third-party certification program that has confirmed Fancamp’s commitment to best practices for responsible development in the mineral exploration industry, whereby the certification and related audit were conducted by UL Solutions. Fancamp has successfully completed the final stage of the certification process, which included comprehensive audit results, use of the UL ECOLOGO® Mark, and registration in SPOT, the UL Solutions sustainable product database.

The UL ECOLOGO® Certification represents the first comprehensive certification for Canadian Mineral Exploration Companies and their service providers that features third-party certification of environmental, social and commercial practices. The UL Solutions ECOLOGO® Certification Program process involves a rigorous audit to evaluate performance in environmental impact, personnel safety, well-being of impacted communities, fair and ethical business practices, compliance with applicable legal requirements and efficient use of financial resources. Independent third-party validation, such as ECOLOGO® Certification, provides stakeholders with confidence that our commitment to responsible exploration is both credible and transparent. UL ECOLOGO® Certification demonstrates that disciplined environmental and social stewardship, and strong exploration performance can, and must, advance together.

Rajesh Sharma, President, Director and CEO commented: “We are extremely proud that Fancamp has obtained the UL ECOLOGO® Certification from UL Solutions, which is a testament to our commitment to responsible practices in all aspects of our business, including upholding the highest standards with respect to environmental and social practices in the mineral exploration process. We look forward to continuing to strive for excellence with respect to these practices.”

David Lefebvre, Regional Director, Canada, UL Solutions, said: “Achieving an ECOLOGO Certification is a significant milestone for mineral exploration companies. An ECOLOGO Certification provides credible, third-party confirmation of responsible business practices that have the potential to help enhance market reputation and also gives companies and their suppliers the visibility they need to identify, address and promote sustainable processes.”

Corporate Update

2025 has been a transformative year for Fancamp as it advanced its strategic refocus and growth initiatives with the announcement of spin-out of its core exploration assets into a new entity, Goldera Exploration Ltd. The Corporation’s transition and spin-out plans are designed to surface hidden value and give investors two clear investment theses: a focused exploration vehicle with discovery-driven upside, and an investment and royalty-oriented company with diversified exposure, potential cash flow with focus on building scale. The Corporation signed an option to acquire up to 80% of the Egan gold property in Ontario’s prolific Abitibi belt, a large, under-explored and previously overlooked syenite gold system offering both high-grade and bulk-tonnage potential, in the same region as Kirkland Lake. Fancamp also appointed Jasper Bertisen to its Board amid a planned corporate reorganization to separate financial assets from exploration ventures. The Corporation launched a Normal – Course Issuer Bid to repurchase up to 5% of its shares, reflecting the confidence in its value and future prospects. Fancamp’s stock increased 100% during 2025 which is a reflection of the market’s support for the Corporation’s progress and its plans for the future.

About the Québec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA)

The Québec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA) was founded in 1975 to promote mineral exploration in Québec and support the development of mining entrepreneurship. Today, QMEA represents approximately 1,100 individual members and 160 corporate members and works to promote sustainable and responsible mineral exploration, as well as its essential role in Québec’s economy. QMEA offers a compliance coaching program for the ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration, available across Canada.

About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: FNC)

Fancamp is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on creating value through medium term growth and monetization opportunities with strategic interests in high potential mineral projects, a royalty portfolio, and exploration properties. The Corporation is focused on an advanced asset play poised for growth and selective monetization with a portfolio of mineral claims across Ontario, Québec and New Brunswick, Canada; including copper, gold, zinc, titanium, chromium, strategic rare-earth metals and others. The Corporation has future monetization opportunities from its Koper Lake transaction in the highly sought-after Ring of Fire in Northern Ontario. Fancamp holds 96% interests in Magpie Mines Inc., which owns the Magpie property, one of the world’s largest undeveloped hard rock titanium (+V) deposits, per USGS data. Fancamp has investments in an existing iron ore operation in the Quebec-Labrador Trough, a rare earth elements company, NeoTerrex Minerals Inc., a copper–gold exploration company, PTX Metals Inc., an opportunity to develop an emerging gold-copper exploration play with Lode Gold Resources Inc. in addition to an investment in a near term cash flow generating zinc mine, EDM Resources Inc. in Nova Scotia. The Corporation recently entered into option agreement with Harfang Exploration Inc. for the advancement of an exceptional gold asset in Ontario’s Abitibi greenstone belt. Fancamp is developing an energy reduction and titanium waste recycling technology with its advanced titanium extraction strategy. The Corporation is managed by a focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.

