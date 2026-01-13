Space Militarization Market Report 2026-2030 and 2035: Opportunities in Space-based Weapons, Enhanced Satellite Networks, and Space Traffic Management Amid Increased Satellite Activity

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Militarization Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers critical insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate and navigate the burgeoning market landscape. As the sector experiences robust growth, this report provides a comprehensive guide to understanding the trends that will influence the market over the next decade and beyond.





The space militarization market has witnessed robust growth and is projected to expand from $59.18 billion in 2025 to $63.38 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This surge is driven by increased government defense budgets for space-based military assets, advancements in space surveillance and reconnaissance systems, and the deployment of military satellites for enhanced communication and navigation. Additionally, rising geopolitical tensions and the early adoption of space-based sensors and specialized spacecraft are propelling this market forward.

Looking further ahead, the market is expected to reach $83.08 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7%. This growth is fueled by the expansion of space-based weapons and offensive capabilities, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in autonomous space defense, and substantial investments in domain monitoring and situational awareness.

Furthermore, the development of resilient and modular military satellites and the increasing focus on system integration support sustained space militarization capabilities. Prominent trends in this period include the evolution of AI and autonomous control in military systems, advancement of space-based robotic platforms, satellite communication enhancements, real-time data analytics, cybersecurity for space operations, and significant investments in space logistics.

The burgeoning focus on space traffic management is anticipated to further boost the market. With an increasing number of satellites, orbital congestion becomes a pressing concern. Space militarization aids in addressing these challenges by ensuring secure and orderly operations in orbit. For instance, as reported by Gov.UK in May 2024, the number of active satellites surpassed 9,000, with predictions indicating this could rise to over 60,000 by 2030, underscoring the importance of effective traffic management in space endeavors.

Key players are developing advanced solutions like open Low Earth Orbit (LEO) networks of military satellites, which consist of systems positioned in low-altitude orbits to maximize communication and connectivity for military operations. For example, Rocket Lab USA Inc. secured a $515 million contract in December 2023 to build 18 satellites as part of the SDA's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. These satellites will enhance connectivity for military forces through advanced communication technologies.

In October 2024, Lockheed Martin Corporation advanced its positioning in the market by acquiring Terran Orbital, thereby enhancing its capabilities within the aerospace and defense sectors. This acquisition bolsters Lockheed Martin's scale and technological innovation within space solutions. Companies like Raytheon Technologies, The Boeing Company, and Northrop Grumman are also major contributors in this evolving field.

Regional analysis indicates that North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region by 2030. Affected by global trade relations and tariffs, particularly on aerospace components, the market is expected to see both challenges and growth opportunities. Such tariffs affect production costs but also encourage domestic manufacturing and R&D in resilient space technologies.

The comprehensive research report provides crucial statistics on global market size, regional shares, and competitor analysis, offering insights into market segments, trends, and opportunities. Notably, space militarization involves deploying military capabilities for strategic operations in outer space, covering surveillance, communication, and potential offensive actions, critical for intelligence and military engagements.

This market encapsulates revenues from services like domain monitoring, system integration, support services, and the sale of high-value goods such as specialized spacecraft and weapons systems. In summary, the intricate dynamics of the space militarization market signify substantial growth and evolution opportunities driven by technological advancements and strategic geopolitical interests.

