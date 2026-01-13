Ground Engaging Tools (GET) Market Report 2026-2030 and 2035: Opportunities in Advanced, Durable Materials and Digital Innovations Like Monitored Wear Systems and Hammerless Locking

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ground Engaging Tools (GET) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global ground engaging tools (GET) market has observed significant growth and is poised for continued expansion from $8.38 billion in 2025 to $10.92 billion by 2030, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

Recent growth can be attributed to the increased application of heavy earthmoving machinery across mining and construction sectors, which has heightened the demand for GET components. Additionally, the adoption of wear plates and shrouds for equipment longevity, large-scale excavation projects necessitating frequent side cutter replacements, and advancements in high-strength alloy materials have spurred market growth.

Forecasted growth factors include the rising demand for optimized GET designs that improve fuel efficiency and performance, digitally monitored wear systems for predictive maintenance, and growing infrastructure projects that elevate GET component consumption. The industry is also benefiting from innovations in advanced coatings to reduce wear and corrosion, as well as customized GET solutions that enhance productivity.

Key trends showcase a growing preference for durable, wear-resistant materials, and modular, replaceable components. This is coupled with advancements in precision casting and forging technologies and a focus on cost-effective heavy equipment maintenance. The increasing mining activities globally, driven by the industrialization of emerging markets, play a crucial role in propelling the GET market forward. For instance, Australia's mineral exploration expenditure surged to $968.3 million, illustrating heightened industry activity.

Market leaders like Caterpillar Inc., John Deere, and Komatsu Ltd. are advancing innovative solutions such as hammerless locking systems for safer and quicker component replacement. Notably, MTG Systems launched VEEMET, an advanced, digitally integrated tooth system in April 2023 that enhances efficiency and penetration in mining applications.

Strategic acquisitions are reshaping the landscape, exemplified by Epiroc AB's acquisition of CQMS Razer Pvt. Ltd. in February 2023, aimed at expanding their consumables and digital tool offerings for improved productivity and safety. CQMS Razer is a recognized manufacturer based in Australia.

Geographically, North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth rate moving forward. The report provides insights into regions including Western and Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report considers impacts from fluctuating trade policies and tariffs, which affect the cost structure of manufacturing and supply chains, particularly increasing the cost of imports related to bucket teeth and cutting edges. These dynamics push OEMs and aftermarket providers towards regional manufacturing and supply chain localization, creating growth opportunities for domestic producers.

The ground engaging tools (GET) market report delivers comprehensive market statistics, trends, and strategies essential for thriving in the industry, with a focus on product categories like bucket teeth, cutting edges, and rippers made from materials such as steel and alloy. It serves primary industries like construction and mining across countries including the USA, China, India, and Brazil, highlighting both factory gate values and broader revenue generation.

Key Chapters

Market Characteristics: Examines key products and innovations.

Examines key products and innovations. Supply Chain Analysis: Details the entire value chain and key competitors.

Details the entire value chain and key competitors. Trends and Strategies: Highlights technological advancements and strategic opportunities.

Highlights technological advancements and strategic opportunities. Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Reviews regulatory frameworks and investment trends.

Reviews regulatory frameworks and investment trends. Market Size: Offers historic and forecast growth analysis.

Offers historic and forecast growth analysis. TAM Analysis: Assesses market potential and opportunities.

Assesses market potential and opportunities. Market Attractiveness Scoring: Evaluates growth potential and competitive dynamics.

Evaluates growth potential and competitive dynamics. Regional and Country Breakdowns: Analyzes market dynamics in different geographies.

Analyzes market dynamics in different geographies. Competitive Landscape: Gives insights into market shares and leading companies.

Gives insights into market shares and leading companies. Company Scoring Matrix: Ranks companies based on performance metrics.

Markets Covered:

By Product Type: Bucket Teeth, Adapters, Cutting Edges, Blades, Rippers, Other Product Types

By Material: Steel, Alloy Steel, Cast Iron, Polyurethane, Ceramic

By Application: Excavation, Loading, Grading, Trenching, Other Applications

By End User: Construction, Mining, Agriculture, Other End Users

Subsegments:

Bucket Teeth: Standard Teeth, Tiger Teeth, Rock Penetration Teeth

Adapters: Weld-On Adapters, Corner Adapters, Bolt-On Adapters

Cutting Edges: Double Bevel Flat, Serrated Cutting Edges, Single Bevel Flat

Blades: Dozer Blades, Loader Blades, Grader Blades

Rippers: Single Shank Rippers, Parabolic Rippers, Multi-Shank Rippers

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $8.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Caterpillar Inc.

John Deere

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr Group

Doosan Corporation

Sandvik AB

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery

The Weir Group

Bradken Limited

Black Cat Wear Parts

Hensley Industries Inc.

MTG S.A. Metalogenia

Columbia Steel Casting Co.

WALKSON

BYG S.A.

2MT Mining Products Pty Ltd

Valley Blades Inc.

Wilson Engineering Industries Pvt. Ltd

Ningbo Sanjin



