Vortex Orlando Expands Commercial and Industrial Door Services to Jacksonville, FL

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Doors, a trusted provider of commercial and industrial door repair, maintenance, and installation services in Florida, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Jacksonville, FL. Businesses across Jacksonville can now access Vortex’s fast, reliable, and expert door services to keep their operations safe, efficient, and fully operational.

“With Jacksonville’s rapid commercial growth, we’re excited to bring Vortex’s door repair, maintenance, and installation solutions to more businesses,” said the local Vortex leadership team. “Our technicians are ready to deliver emergency door repairs, Proactive Maintenance programs, and full-service replacements with the speed and quality our customers expect.”

Jacksonville businesses will benefit from:

24/7 emergency commercial and industrial door repair

Proactive Maintenance programs to extend door lifespan

Expert installation and replacement of doors and hardware

Trained Techs for all commercial door types and loading dock equipment

Vortex Doors is committed to providing Jacksonville businesses with reliable service, faster response times, and access to comprehensive door solutions.

For more information or to schedule a service in Jacksonville, contact:

Vortex Doors, Jacksonville, FL

Phone: (904) 687-1443

Email: jaxsc@vortexdoors.com

Website: www.vortexdoors.com