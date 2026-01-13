ISG Welcomes Former GEICO Executive Seth Ingall to Board of Directors

DANVERS, Mass., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Service Group (ISG), a national provider of claim and litigation support services to the insurance and legal communities, today announced the appointment of Seth Ingall to its Board of Directors. Ingall, a respected insurance executive with nearly four decades of experience, including 38 years at GEICO, joins ISG at a time of growth and innovation across its integrated service lines.

Ingall’s appointment reinforces ISG’s commitment to delivering bundled, technology‑enabled solutions that drive better claim outcomes, while still giving clients the flexibility to engage services on a bundled or unbundled basis. This adaptability has been a key differentiator for ISG, allowing carriers to tailor programs to their operational needs while benefiting from the strength of ISG’s integrated model

“Seth’s leadership and legacy in the insurance industry are unmatched,” said Bob Reardon, CEO of ISG. “He understands the operational complexities and strategic imperatives that carriers face today. His insight will be instrumental as we continue to scale our integrated model, bringing together IMEs, record retrieval, clinical services and investigations under one roof, to help our clients reduce costs, improve outcomes, and simplify the claims process.”

During his tenure at GEICO, Ingall served as Senior Vice President and Chief Claims/Legal Officer, overseeing, claims, staff counsel, legislative counsel, general counsel, financial areas including controllers, human resources, philanthropy, reserving, corporate communications, real estate and facilities management, and centralized services. He also served on GEICO’s Board of Directors for 20 years. Across the insurance and collision ecosystem, Ingall also held board and executive committee positions with the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, Arbitration Forums (Chairman), the Certified Automobile Parts Association, the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), and the Insurance Services Organization (ISO) Claims Council. Currently, he remains active as part of the executive team at Crash Champions.

“I’m honored to join ISG’s Board and contribute to a company that’s redefining what it means to be a true partner in claims resolution,” said Ingall. “ISG’s integrated approach of combining best-in-class services with proprietary technology and a national footprint is exactly what the industry needs. I look forward to helping ISG expand its impact and continue delivering exceptional value to clients.”

ISG’s bundled service model has proven especially effective in the auto insurance sector, where speed, accuracy, and defensibility are paramount. By integrating investigative services, medical evaluations, record management, and compliance solutions, ISG offers carriers a single-source partner capable of streamlining workflows, reducing administrative burden, and improving claim cycle times, often delivering double‑digit efficiency gains across major auto programs.

“Seth’s appointment is more than a milestone, it’s a signal to the market,” added Rachel Wey, Chief Client Officer at ISG. “We’re investing in leadership that understands our clients’ challenges and shares our vision for smarter, more connected claims solutions.”

About Insight Service Group (ISG)

ISG is a national provider of integrated claim and litigation support services, helping insurers improve outcomes across the auto, workers’ compensation, and liability markets. With more than 30 years of industry experience, ISG delivers a unified suite of solutions, including independent medical examinations (IME) and peer reviews, record retrieval, clinical services and investigation solutions, designed to reduce costs, streamline workflows, and strengthen defensibility. Powered by advanced technology and a nationwide team of experts, ISG provides the insight, speed, and accountability carriers need to resolve claims with confidence. Learn more at www.isgvalue.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://isgvalue.com/isg-welcomes-former-geico-executive-seth-ingall-to-board-of-directors/