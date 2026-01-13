Offshore Patrol Vessel Market Report 2026-2030 and 2035 Featuring Key Players - Austal, BAE Systems, Damen Shipyards, and Fincantieri

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Offshore Patrol Vessel Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global offshore patrol vessel market is experiencing significant growth, with its size projected to expand from $27.5 billion in 2025 to $29.58 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

This increase can be attributed to heightened investments in coastal defense, maritime security, and the procurement of offshore patrol vessels. Additionally, the demand for patrol boats for anti-smuggling and counterterrorism missions and the need for exclusive economic zone monitoring have fueled this growth. Furthermore, the advancement in vessel design enhances endurance and operational flexibility, further bolstering the offshore patrol vessel market's expansion.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its robust growth trajectory, reaching $39.28 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.4%. This forecast is driven by the development of next-generation patrol vessels integrated with advanced radar and surveillance systems, facilitating enhanced situational awareness. There is an increasing investment in modular mission systems, which enables rapid reconfiguration for various maritime tasks, and the adoption of hybrid and fuel-efficient propulsion systems is set to improve operational sustainability. Moreover, the expansion of unmanned and remotely operated capabilities influences future patrol vessel designs, while growing maritime infrastructure and trade routes drive long-term demand.

A significant driver of growth for the offshore patrol vessel market is the surge in global maritime trade activities. Offshore patrol vessels play a crucial role in securing trade routes by enforcing laws and safeguarding shipping lanes, ensuring safe passage for vessels and promoting economic stability. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), global maritime trade is expected to grow by 2.4% in 2023 and maintain over 2% growth between 2024 and 2028, directly benefiting the offshore patrol vessel market.

The market also sees strategic product advancements from leading companies. The Vigilance Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) is a notable example, designed to safeguard Canada's interests with features such as a covered boat bay for unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) and a dedicated flight deck for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Launched in July 2023 by Vard Marine Inc., the Vigilance OPV showcases design enhancements that address evolving maritime needs.

In August 2025, to bolster its naval capabilities in the Black Sea, Romania's Ministry of National Defence acquired the Turkish Hisar-class Offshore Patrol Vessel, TCG Akhisar, for over $117 million. The acquisition aims to strengthen maritime security and integrate modern multi-role vessel technologies into Romania's fleet.

Key players in the market include Austal Limited, BAE Systems PLC, Damen Shipyards Group, Fincantieri S.p.A, Israel Shipyards Ltd., and many more. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2025, and it is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Advanced Vessels, Basic Vessels

Advanced Vessels, Basic Vessels Sizes: Less Than 50 Meters, 50 to 90 Meters, More Than 90 Meters

Less Than 50 Meters, 50 to 90 Meters, More Than 90 Meters Applications: Monitoring, EEZ Protection, AAW, ASuW, EW, Humanitarian Tasks

Monitoring, EEZ Protection, AAW, ASuW, EW, Humanitarian Tasks End-Users: Navy, Coast Guard, Other End-Users

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $29.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $39.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global



