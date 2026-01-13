Michelin | Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital

Clermont-Ferrand, January 13th, 2026

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Partnership Limited by Shares (commandite par actions) having a capital of EUR 343,797,568.50

Registered in the CLERMONT-FERRAND Trade and companies register under number 855 200 887

Head office: 23, place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 Clermont-Ferrand, France

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital

(Articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Reglementation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date Number of shares Total number of voting rights



2025/12/31



687,596,240



Number of theoretical voting rights : 1,002,098,920







Number of voting rights : 1,002,098,920





