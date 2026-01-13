Duos Edge AI Brings another Edge Data Center to Rural Texas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT), through its operating subsidiary Duos Edge AI, Inc . (“Duos Edge AI”), a leading provider of adaptive, modular, and scalable Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions, today announced the deployment of another patented modular EDC in Hereford, Texas. The facility was deployed in partnership with the Hereford Independent School District (“Hereford ISD”) and marks another milestone in Duos Edge AI’s mission to deliver localized, low-latency compute infrastructure that supports education and community technology growth across rural and underserved markets.





The Hereford EDC provides on-premises, low-latency compute and connectivity to support advanced educational technology, cloud-based learning platforms, and regional business applications. By positioning enterprise-grade infrastructure closer to end users, Duos Edge AI enables real-time data processing, improved network performance, and scalable capacity without the capital intensity of traditional data center development.

Duos Edge AI’s modular EDC platform is differentiated by its patented ENTRYWAY architecture (U.S. Patent No. 12,404,690 B1), engineered with clean-room-level equipment protection. The system is purpose-built for rapid deployment and operational efficiency, operating exclusively on on-grid power and requiring no water for cooling—reducing environmental impact while supporting sustainable digital infrastructure growth.

This deployment enables Hereford ISD and the surrounding community to leverage AI-enabled applications, improve digital equity, and support workforce readiness, while also creating new opportunities for local businesses to adopt advanced computing and data-driven technologies.

“Each deployment strengthens our ability to scale a repeatable, capital-efficient edge infrastructure platform,” said Doug Recker, President of Duos and Founder of Duos Edge AI. “Our patented, SOC 2 Type II–audited EDCs are purpose-built to meet real customer demand for secure, low-latency computing while supporting long-term revenue growth and disciplined execution across our targeted markets.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Duos Edge AI to bring a state-of-the-art Edge Data Center directly to our Administration location in Hereford ISD,” said Dr. Ralph Carter, Superintendent of Hereford Independent School District. “This innovative deployment will dramatically enhance our digital infrastructure, providing low-latency access to advanced computing resources that will empower our teachers with cutting-edge tools, enable real-time AI applications in the classroom, and ensure faster, more reliable connectivity for our students and staff. In a rural community like ours, bridging the digital divide is essential for preparing the next generation, and this partnership represents a transformative step forward in educational equity and technological excellence.”

Duos Edge AI remains on track to expand its distributed edge footprint, supporting Duos’ broader strategy to deliver differentiated infrastructure solutions that drive sustainable growth, recurring revenue opportunities, and long-term shareholder value.

To learn more about Duos Edge AI, visit: www.duosedge.ai

To learn more about Hereford ISD, visit: https://www.herefordisd.net/

To learn more about Duos Technologies, visit: www.duostechnologies.com

About Duos Edge AI, Inc.

Duos Edge AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT). Duos Edge AI's mission is to bring advanced technology to underserved communities, particularly in education, healthcare and rural industries, by deploying high-powered edge computing solutions that minimize latency and optimize performance. Duos Edge AI specializes in high-function Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment. By focusing on providing scalable IT resources that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, its solutions expand capabilities at the network edge, ensuring data uptime onsite services. With the ability to provide 100 kW+ per cabinet, rapid 90-day deployment, and continuous 24/7 data services, Duos Edge AI aims to position its edge data centers within 12 miles of end users or devices, significantly closer than traditional data centers. This approach enables timely processing of massive amounts of data for applications requiring real-time response and supporting current and future technologies without large capital investments. For more information, visit www.duosedge.ai .



About Hereford Independent School District

Hereford Independent School District, established more than 100 years ago, serves over 4,000 students across a 900-square-mile area in the Texas Panhandle. Committed to educational excellence, HISD provides comprehensive programs from early childhood through grade 12, supporting student success through innovation, dedicated educators, and strong community partnerships. For more information, visit https://www.herefordisd.net/

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers and power consulting. For more information, visit www.duostech.com , www.duosedge.ai and www.duosenergycorp.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de862e8f-707d-4a03-9035-525138be7dba

