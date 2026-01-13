Axalta Announces Orange ‘Solar Boost’ as its 2026 Global Automotive Color of the Year

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, today announced its 2026 Global Automotive Color of the Year -- Solar Boost -- a warm and inviting orange tone that shimmers with an energy all its own. Designed for modern vehicles, this boldly dynamic hue is infused with champagne-colored flakes to deliver a confident, exceptional expression that radiates from sunrise to sunset.





“A vehicle’s color heavily shapes its initial perception, affecting how buyers feel about its safety, sportiness, elegance and even resale value, making color a significant influence in the buying decision,” said Hadi Awada, President, Global Mobility Coatings at Axalta. “In fact, Axalta’s own research has shown more than 80 percent of buyers consider it a key factor, which is why it’s so critical for OEMs to understand dynamic global consumer sentiments and align their vehicle color portfolio accordingly.”

Solar Boost reflects a shift toward individualistic design choices as consumers increasingly seek vehicles that express personal identity. Its bold hue aligns with growing interest in expressive colors beyond traditional neutrals, particularly among younger and trend-conscious buyers.

Grounded in Axalta’s global color research, orange is emerging as a shade that connects emotional expression around the world. In North America, it evokes warmth, optimism, and creative energy, often linked to friendliness and bold lifestyle branding or streetwear. In Latin America, it reflects vibrancy and celebration, symbolizing life and joyful expression. Across Asia Pacific, bold and saturated hues continue to gain traction, including orange shades and accents which are increasingly used to help vehicles project identity and stand out in fast-growing segments such as EVs. Solar Boost captures that shared sense of positivity and momentum, making it a powerful statement color for drivers who want their vehicles to reflect individuality and confidence.

“Solar Boost is the result of our team’s deep experience in both the art and science of color,” said Robert Roop, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Axalta. “Elements of human psychology and popular culture inform our choice of color; then we apply our expertise in color science, optics, and coating formulations to transform color into a manufacturable coating that is beautiful, durable and sustainable.”

This marks the 12th year Axalta has celebrated an Automotive Color of the Year, highlighting 160 years of experience in color design leadership, innovation, and forecasting future mobility coating trends. Axalta’s color experts meet regularly to analyze automotive trends and anticipate how consumer color preferences are evolving. Their guidance helps vehicle manufacturers choose colors that will resonate with buyers.

For more information about Axalta’s 2026 Global Automotive Color of the Year and the company’s color capabilities, visit axalta.com/color.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 140 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Axalta Coating Systems

1050 Constitution Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19112

axalta.com Global Media Contact

axalta-media-relations@axalta.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0be504d6-b9c9-4ac1-abfd-21e3660ababf