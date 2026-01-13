Aligos Therapeutics Strengthens Senior Leadership Team with the Appointment of James Hassard as Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aligos”, Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patient outcomes through best-in-class therapies for liver and viral diseases, today announced the appointment of James Hassard, MBA as Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Hassard will lead and build the Company’s global commercial capabilities and serve as a member of Aligos’ Senior Leadership Team. Mr. Hassard is a seasoned executive with extensive experience building commercial organizations across multiple therapeutic areas.

“As we continue to progress the Phase 2 B-SUPREME study of pevifoscorvir sodium, we have begun planning for the future and how best to bring this therapy to patients. I am excited to welcome Jim to Aligos as our Chief Commercial Officer who will spearhead our commercial readiness efforts,” said Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Aligos Therapeutics. “This is an important role for Aligos as we approach late-stage development. Bringing Jim on is another step closer to our vision of delivering better outcomes for patients in need.”

“I am thrilled to join Aligos as the company progresses towards late-stage development,” stated Jim Hassard, MBA, Chief Commercial Officer at Aligos. “This is an exciting time for the chronic hepatitis B virus infection field, as next-generation therapies are closer to helping patients in need of better options. I look forward to building the necessary global commercial infrastructure to position pevifoscorvir sodium for future success.”

Prior to joining Aligos, Jim was Chief Commercial Officer at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals where he built the commercial capabilities and launch strategies for more than four rare disease programs. Earlier in his career, Mr. Hassard held positions of increasing responsibility at Coherus Oncology, Amgen, and Merck, launching multiple pharmaceutical products in therapeutic areas including hepatitis, oncology, and nephrology. He has global experience in the United States, Canada and Europe, including as general manager of Amgen Portugal. Mr. Hassard earned a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacology from the University of Toronto, followed by a Master’s in Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) is a clinical stage biotechnology company founded with the mission to improve patient outcomes by developing best-in-class therapies for the treatment of liver and viral diseases. Aligos applies its science driven approach and deep R&D expertise to advance its purpose-built pipeline of therapeutics for high unmet medical needs such as chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, obesity, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and coronaviruses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered “forward-looking statements,” including without limitation, statements regarding Aligos’ research, development and commercial activities, including the potential success of clinical trials, regulatory approval and product launches. Such forward looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Aligos’ clinical-stage of development, the process of designing and conducting clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Aligos’ capital resources to fund operations. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Aligos in general, see Aligos’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 6, 2025 and its future periodic reports to be filed or submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



