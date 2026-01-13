Agereh Technologies Advances the Future of Transportation with Launch of New Sensor Solutions

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agereh Technologies Inc. (“Agereh” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AUTO | OTCQB: CRBAF), a Canadian-based artificial intelligence and advanced technology company delivering AI-enabled platforms and sensor solutions to address critical challenges in the transportation industry, today announced the release of new sensors designed to improve the accuracy of data collection powering digital twins across global transportation networks.

Highlights:

Newly released sensor solutions expand Agereh’s portfolio and positions the Company at the intersection of sensing, simulation, and transportation innovation.



Agereh’s patent pending sensor solutions are designed to support high-fidelity data collection across a wide range of transportation applications.



“Digital transformation in transportation is only as powerful as the data behind it,” said Ken Brizel, CEO. “Our sensors are designed to be the foundation for smarter, more resilient transportation systems—providing the accurate, real-world inputs needed to unlock the full potential of digital twins.”

When Thomas Edison developed the light bulb, he sourced materials from around the world and relied on rigorous trial and error to refine his invention. Today, engineering innovation has evolved from physical experimentation to digital modeling and simulation. Modern infrastructure is increasingly designed, tested, and optimized through digital twins—virtual replicas that simulate real-world conditions to reduce cost, improve safety, and enhance performance. However, the reliability of these digital models depends entirely on the quality of the data that feeds them.

Global transportation systems for both people and goods have expanded dramatically over recent decades, placing increasing strain on legacy infrastructure such as airports, rail networks, and shipping ports. Congestion, inefficiencies, and rising operational costs have become persistent challenges, limiting the flow of people and goods worldwide.

To address these pressures, transportation hubs are turning to digital twin simulations to identify stress points, optimize throughput, and make data-driven decisions. Yet the effectiveness of these simulations hinges on precise, real-world data collected across complex and dynamic environments.

Agereh Technologies has expanded its mission to close this critical gap. By developing patent pending advanced sensor technologies purpose-built for transportation systems, the company aims to ensure that digital twins reflect reality with greater accuracy and reliability. The market for these products are in the hundreds of billions of dollars worldwide.

The newly released sensor solutions expand Agereh’s portfolio and are designed to support high-fidelity data collection across a wide range of transportation applications. These sensors enable infrastructure operators, planners, and logistics providers to better understand system performance, anticipate bottlenecks, and improve efficiency while reducing costs.

With this launch, Agereh Technologies continues to expand its position placing itself at the intersection of sensing, simulation, and transportation innovation—supporting a future where global movement is safer, faster, and more efficient.

Agereh Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AUTO) is a Canadian-based artificial intelligence and advanced technology company delivering AI-enabled platforms and sensor solutions to address critical challenges in the transportation industry. By combining accurate data collection, predictive intelligence, and data-driven decision-making for transportation and infrastructure applications, Agereh continues to expand its portfolio with solutions designed to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and enable the next generation of intelligent transportation systems.

