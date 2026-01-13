Safe & Green Announces Manufacturing Commencement on Modular Enclosure Contract Awarded to Subsidiary Giant Containers

CONROE, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN — Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green” or the “Company”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Giant Containers, has commenced manufacturing modular enclosure systems under a previously awarded contract from a world-leading global industrial equipment manufacturer. The project is now in active production, with final fabrication and completion scheduled at the Company’s new manufacturing facility in Conroe, Texas.

The contract covers the design and manufacture of custom-engineered modular enclosures developed to meet rigorous technical, operational, and environmental specifications. The systems will support critical equipment deployments in demanding industrial environments where reliability, precision manufacturing, and accelerated deployment timelines are essential. In accordance with confidentiality obligations, the customer’s identity is not being disclosed.

“The start of manufacturing on this contract marks an important operational milestone for Giant Containers, our recently acquired modular shipping container company,” said Michael McLaren, CEO of Safe & Green. “Executing this project for a world-class industrial equipment leader demonstrates the strength of our modular manufacturing capabilities and highlights the strategic importance of our new Conroe facility in supporting scaled production and long-term growth.”

Manufacturing activities began following the contract award and will transition through full production and final assembly at Safe & Green’s Conroe facility. The project contributes to the Company’s contracted backlog and reflects the Company’s continued expansion across industrial, energy, and infrastructure markets.

Safe & Green continues to advance its strategy of building vertically integrated manufacturing platforms capable of serving blue-chip customers with high-performance modular and containerized solutions.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is an industrial holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and scaling businesses that provide engineered solutions across industrial, energy, and infrastructure markets. Through its subsidiaries, including Giant Containers, the Company delivers high-quality modular and containerized systems designed for rapid deployment and long-term performance.

About Giant Containers

Giant Containers is a Texas-based modular manufacturing company specializing in the design and fabrication of custom containerized and modular solutions for industrial, energy, infrastructure, and commercial applications

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to successfully complete the manufacturing of the modular enclosure systems under a previously awarded contract to Giant Containers from a world-leading global industrial equipment manufacturer, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, visit www.SafeandGreenHoldings.com

Investors:

investors@safeandgreenholdings.com

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com