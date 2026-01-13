Innova Engineered Plastics Expands Capacity in Mexico with Strategic Asset Purchase

SHIRLEY, Mass., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innova Engineered Plastics (“Innova”), a trusted leader in heavy gauge plastic enclosures and single use components for medical device and other critical highly regulated industries, is proud to announce the purchase of key manufacturing assets from SSK in Mexicali, Mexico. This asset purchase includes five injection molding machines ranging from 250 to 900 tons, an incremental 10,000 square feet of production space, and expanded electrical capacity to support future growth.

This strategic investment enhances Innova’s production capabilities in Mexico, further positioning the company to meet growing demand for engineered heavy gauge plastic enclosure solutions across the Medical Device & Life Sciences, Aerospace & Defense, Diagnostic & Lab Equipment, Autonomous Robots, and Data Centers & AI, and other critical highly regulated industries.

“We remain committed to investing in Innova’s growth,” said Mark Rauenzahn, CEO of Innova Engineered Plastics. “The additional machines and infrastructure provide us with greater flexibility and scale and increase our production footprint, allowing us to support our customers with faster turnaround times and expanded capacity.”

With the addition of these assets in Mexicali, Innova strengthens its manufacturing capacity and continues to build a global network of facilities. Today, Innova operates three strategic locations:

A design and innovation hub in Shirley, MA

Two production facilities in Mexicali, Mexico

A specialized cast urethane center of excellence in San Diego, CA



Together, these sites provide the expertise, capacity, and geographic network to deliver comprehensive plastic enclosure solutions through design, thermoforming, injection molding, cast urethane, and reaction injection molding.

About Innova Engineered Plastics

Innova Engineered Plastics is the premier provider of engineered heavy gauge plastic enclosures and related single-use components for Medical Device & Life Sciences, Aerospace & Defense, Diagnostic & Lab Equipment, Autonomous Robots, Data Centers & AI solutions, and other critical, highly regulated industries. Applications for our custom plastic enclosures include surgical robotics, organ transport devices, genetic sequencing equipment, people scanning technologies, autonomous robots, data center parts, and more.

Innova also specializes in the manufacture of aircraft interior components and assemblies, delivering precision-engineered solutions that meet stringent performance and quality standards.

With a wealth of experience in managing large, multi-part projects, our capabilities encompass the entire production lifecycle, from design and initial prototyping to full-scale production and assembly—with our dedicated team working closely with you to bring your concepts to life.