EagleNXT Supplies Drones to NATO Forces in Europe

Kosovo Force (KFOR) Acquire Advanced Unmanned Systems to Support Ongoing Mission Maintaining Regional Stability

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, today announces the sale of two eBee VISION unmanned aerial systems to the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR).

The eBee VISION is a lightweight, fixed-wing Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) employed by allied forces around the globe, delivering real-time situational awareness and actionable intelligence even in challenging environments. With up to 90 minutes of flight endurance, a 12-mile wireless range, AES-256 encryption, and rapid three-minute deployment, the platform is optimized for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

EagleNXT’s eBee VISION is Blue UAS Cleared by the U.S. Department of Defense and fully compliant with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), making it readily available for expedited procurement by U.S. forces and allied partners in multinational operations

“Equipping NATO’s longstanding peace-support operation in Kosovo with our proven eBee VISION systems helps allied forces operate more efficiently, effectively, and safely, and we’re honored to support their ongoing operations,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT. “Being part of the Blue UAS certified list allows for rapid acquisition by both U.S. forces and our allies, and quickly delivering this advanced capability to the warfighter is making the world a safer, more secure place.”

Potential applications for the eBee VISION in a peace-support operation like KFOR include real-time monitoring for situational awareness, reconnaissance to support freedom of movement, border surveillance, and intelligence gathering. The eBee VISION's cyber-secure design and real-time capabilities make it ideal for multinational operations in complex multi-domain environments. Acquiring the eBee VISION capability could allow for increased training opportunities and interoperability with allied units in multinational exercises.

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

