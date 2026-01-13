Tiara Yachts Adds North Carolina’s Boats Unlimited to Dealer Network

HOLLAND, Mich., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiara Yachts , a family-owned manufacturer of American-made luxury watercrafts, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its dealer network to include Boats Unlimited . Family-owned and operated since 1978, Boats Unlimited has locations in New Bern and Wilmington, North Carolina, offering direct access to the Atlantic Ocean, rivers, sounds and other waterways. The dealer prides itself on the diversity of boats it carries, as well as a first-class service department.

“Boats Unlimited has been a cornerstone of the North Carolina boating community for decades; its commitment to top-quality customer care and our mutual foundation as family-owned businesses made our partnership decision an easy one,” said Mike Porreca, Director of Sales at Tiara Yachts. “North Carolina’s thousands of freshwater lakes and rivers, brackish sounds and coastal waterways are host to a wide variety of boats, and we are eager to showcase our models through a dealer with deep expertise and community roots.”

Recreational boating and associated activities are a significant driver of tourism and economic growth in North Carolina, generating around $9 billion annually and ranking the state sixth nationally in terms of recreational boating’s economic impact. As of 2022, close to 350,000 boats were registered in the state across all vessel types, with sportfishing, scuba diving and cruising among the most popular aquatic activities.

“Boats Unlimited is proud to announce our partnership with Tiara Yachts starting in 2026,” said Chris Pope, Owner and Manager of Boats Unlimited. “Tiara’s superior quality, craftsmanship, and diverse model lineup bring an exciting new offering of larger luxury yachts to North Carolina boaters. We are thrilled to align with such a strong and respected brand and look forward to supporting our customers as they take to the water in these exceptional vessels.”

Tiara Yachts has a strong dealer network consisting of 21 domestic dealers and nine international dealers, offering the Tiara Yachts lineup of more than a dozen luxury yachts at multiple locations. 2025 was a banner year for Tiara Yachts; the company launched three new models, offering buyers a wide range of yachts to suit the diverse range of activities and lifestyles available in North Carolina.

Boats Unlimited is located at 4316 Highway 70 East in New Bern and at 7014 Market Street in Wilmington. To learn more about the Tiara models currently in stock, visit their website at https://www.ncboats.com/ .

About Tiara Yachts

Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 54 to 60 feet in the EX line. Outboard powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 56 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX), and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit tiarayachts.com .