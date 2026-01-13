Aviatrix Introduces Two Zero Trust Security Programs

Santa Clara, CA, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviatrix® today announced the launch of two new initiatives aligned to its Zero Trust for Workloads product: Aviatrix Breach Lock, a free rapid response program that helps contain active cloud breaches, and the Aviatrix Threat Research Center, a free, public research center delivering structured analysis of cloud attacks.

Together, these initiatives support Cloud Native Security Fabric (CNSF): stopping advanced threats — including advanced persistent threats (APTs) and ransomware — by enforcing zero trust inside cloud and hybrid workload communication paths.

“Advanced threats don’t succeed at the perimeter. They succeed during lateral movement and data exfiltration inside cloud environments,” said Scott Raynovich, Founder and Chief Analyst at Futuriom. “Aviatrix is addressing this reality by enforcing zero trust at runtime within cloud workloads and pairing that enforcement with intelligence grounded in how real cloud attacks unfold.”

“Attackers don't win at the perimeter anymore. They win in the space between workloads — lateral movement, exfiltration, dwell time,” said Doug Merritt, CEO of Aviatrix. “That's the largest unguarded attack surface in enterprise history, and attackers know it. Breaches are going to accelerate this year because almost no one is defending where the attacks actually happen. We built Cloud Native Security Fabric to close that gap. Breach Lock and the Threat Research Center are the next step: rapid containment when breaches happen, and open threat intelligence so every organization can learn from what we're seeing.”

Aviatrix Breach Lock: Zero Trust Enforcement During an Active Breach

Aviatrix Breach Lock is a free rapid response program designed to help organizations apply Zero Trust for Workloads during an active breach. It focuses on containing data exfiltration, a decisive stage in APT and ransomware campaigns. Breach Lock is designed to complement existing incident response and forensic processes by providing additional visibility and control within cloud workload communication paths.

Once attackers gain a foothold, they immediately establish outbound communication to exfiltrate data. Preventing that exfiltration is critical — but in dynamic and distributed cloud native environments, security teams often can’t see or control which workloads are communicating externally. This lack of visibility and enforcement slows their ability to contain a breach.

Breach Lock provides visibility by analyzing cloud flow and DNS telemetry to identify malicious, foreign, and non-compliant outbound activity that characterizes advanced threats. Where enforcement is available, it helps apply cloud native egress controls to contain active attack paths. This containment does not require agents, downtime, or architectural changes.

Each Breach Lock engagement includes a Breach Containment Review and 30 days of free Zero Trust for Workloads, enabling runtime enforcement, monitoring, and audit-ready reporting during investigation and recovery.

The Aviatrix Threat Research Center: Staying Ahead of Advanced Threats in an AI-Driven Era

The Aviatrix Threat Research Center is a free, public, cloud-focused research center that helps security teams understand and stop APTs, ransomware, and other threats.

Hundreds of cloud-related breaches, ransomware incidents, supply-chain compromises, and cloud native exposures occur every year. The pace is increasing as adversaries use automation and agentic AI to scale their attacks. At the same time, breach and security incident intelligence remains fragmented across advisories, threat feeds, vendor blogs, and media reports. No human team can manually collect and analyze this volume of disparate data in real time.

The Aviatrix Threat Research Center addresses this challenge by combining AI-driven analysis at scale with insights from Aviatrix’s security research team to deliver structured, cloud native breach threat intelligence. The research center produces consistent breach security incident timelines and maps attacker behavior across incidents. It incorporates observed attacker techniques and procedures (TTPs), relevant vulnerabilities (CVEs), and indicators of compromise (IOCs) over time, alongside cloud kill-chain analysis and architectural context.

This structured analysis empowers defenders to identify attack patterns, understand where runtime zero trust controls could have disrupted an attack, and adapt their defenses.

Zero Trust for Workloads: The Foundation for Stopping Advanced Threats

“Lateral movement and outbound exfiltration are the most dangerous tools in any attacker’s toolbox,” said Jason Bloomberg, Founder and Managing Director at Intellyx. “Combining runtime zero trust enforcement, a rapid containment program, and structured, cloud-focused breach research gives organizations a practical strategy for reducing the blast radius and shortening the response time for such attacks.”

Aviatrix Breach Lock and the Threat Research Center reinforce Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads, which delivers runtime zero trust enforcement for workload-to-workload and workload-to-internet communication across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI. This product line joins CNSF — a unified control plane that eliminates blind spots and provides network-wide control.

