XMS Capital Partners Expands Digital Assets and Infrastructure Investment Banking Capabilities with the Addition of Michael Lord as Managing Director in London

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XMS Capital Partners, LLC (“XMS”), a global, independent financial services firm focused on M&A, corporate advisory and asset management services, is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Lord as a Managing Director. He will be based in London and his appointment underscores XMS’s commitment to expanding its investment banking capabilities in the digital assets and infrastructure sector and supporting the continued expansion of our European presence.

“We are thrilled that Michael is joining XMS at this exciting time,” said Ted Brombach, Co-Managing Partner at XMS. “His expertise and connectivity within the European digital infrastructure market is highly complementary to our existing capabilities and strong track record as an adviser to the digital assets sector in Europe and the Americas. Michael will play a key role in extending our reach and enhance the value we bring to our clients globally.”

“I am delighted that Michael is joining XMS and will further enhance our senior advisory team as we continue to grow our London presence. In the past 18 months we have quickly scaled our FinTech and Financial Services practice and I see tremendous opportunity to enhance our services and client connectivity in Europe, with a targeted expansion into the digital infrastructure and assets sector,” said Carlos Pinto, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, XMS UK.

“I am excited to be joining XMS and look forward to contributing my experiences to help drive XMS’s continued growth, whilst delivering value for our clients globally,” said Michael Lord. “We share a client-first approach, and I have great respect for the team and culture that XMS has built and look forward to working closely with my new colleagues.”

About Michael Lord

Michael brings 20 years of experience in investment banking and corporate finance. Prior to joining the firm, Michael worked as Managing Director Digital Infrastructure at Macquarie Capital and Torch Partners in London, with earlier advisory experience at Greenhill & Co. and Credit Suisse. Michael holds a Master of Applied Finance and a Bachelor of Engineering & Science, each from the University of Melbourne, Australia.

About XMS Capital Partners

Founded in 2006, XMS Capital Partners, LLC is a global, independent financial services firm providing M&A, corporate advisory, and asset management services. The firm has offices in Chicago, London and Miami. For more information, please visit www.xmscapital.com.