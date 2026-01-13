Abcourt Announces the Appointment of Loïc Bureau as Chief Operating Officer

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Loïc Bureau, as Chief Operating Officer of Abcourt, effective immediately. Mr. Bureau is resigning today from the Board of Directors of Abcourt Mines to dedicate himself fully to the Corporation’s operational activities.

Loïc Bureau is a trilingual engineer, a graduate of Polytechnique Montréal in geological engineering, and has over twenty years of experience in mining operations management, executive leadership and corporate governance, both in Canada and internationally.

He previously served as General Manager at Pershimco Resources Inc., where he was responsible for operations and budget management in Canada, Mexico, and Panama. His mandate included operational performance, financial discipline, and strategic team alignment.

Following this appointment, Mr. Bureau joined the Mineral Technology Department at Cégep de l’Abitibi-Témiscamingue. This transition allowed him to deepen and broaden his technical expertise across all disciplines related to the mining sector, while actively contributing to the training of the next generation.

Alongside his career in education, Mr. Bureau served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pershimex Resources, where he led the company's strategic direction at numerous levels, culminating in the successful merger with Abcourt Mines.

Loïc Bureau, Chief Operating Officer, stated: “I am pleased to join the Abcourt Mines team and to actively contribute to the execution of the Corporation’s operational plan. The recent return to production of the Sleeping Giant mine represents a significant strategic milestone, and the timing is right for me to fully dedicate myself to achieving our operational and financial objectives, with a view to creating sustainable value for the benefit of the Corporation and its shareholders.”

Pascal Hamelin, President and CEO, stated: “I am very pleased to welcome Loïc to the Abcourt operations team. 2026 will be a very exciting year for Abcourt and Loïc's arrival on the team will be a significant asset to our growth and the start of production at the Sleeping Giant Mine. Furthermore, I would also like to thank Loïc for his past years as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abcourt. His organizational skills greatly benefited the Corporation during this period. Finally, I welcome Mr. Noureddine Mokaddem as the new Chairman of the Board. His vision for growth aligns perfectly with our objectives at the Sleeping Giant Mine and with our exploration projects in Abitibi. We have all the necessary elements to make Abcourt Mines a success in 2026.”

Update on the agreement with Glencore

On December 22, 2025, Abcourt Mines issued a press release presenting a summary of binding terms with Glencore AG for a senior debt financing of up to US$30 million and a production purchase agreement. The parties progress towards a final agreement in the coming days.

ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a gold producer and a Canadian exploration corporation with strategically located properties in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mill and mine and the Flordin property, where it concentrates its activities.

For further information, please visit our website at www.abcourt.ca, and consult our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedarplus.ca, or contact:

Pascal Hamelin

President and CEO

T: (819) 768-2857

E: phamelin@abcourt.com Dany Cenac Robert

Investor Relations

T: (514) 722-2276

E: ir@abcourt.com

