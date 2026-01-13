EVgo to Bring Fast Charging Choices to More Shoppers Across America

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest providers of public fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs), is planning to build at least 150 fast charging stalls a year through 2035, at Kroger Family of Stores locations across the U.S. Building on a collaboration with Kroger that first began in 2022, the new expansion will bring up to 16 high-power fast charging stalls to select Kroger Family of Stores sites, with the goal of providing customers reliable fast charging while they shop.

The first new charging site of the expanded program is operational in Salt Lake City, Utah, with additional locations targeted in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Washington and other states. EVgo chargers are slated to be installed at Kroger Family of Stores including Kroger, Foods Co., Fred Meyer, Fry’s Food Stores, Harris Teeter, King Soopers and Smith's Food and Drug branded locations.

“EVgo’s expanded relationship with Kroger introduces more fast charging options into Americans’ everyday lives,” said Badar Khan, CEO of EVgo. “Kroger is the grocery destination of choice for millions of Americans. Adding fast charging to Kroger locations will provide the growing number of EV drivers an essential amenity – the convenience of charging where they shop while empowering drivers with the freedom to choose electric.”

Charging stations built through this collaboration will feature high-power EVgo chargers that can deliver a full charge in as little as 15 minutes — an ideal fit for grocery locations where shoppers tend to spend less than an hour.1 Installing EV infrastructure not only provides convenience for drivers, it also directly benefits nearby businesses by delivering increased foot traffic and customer spending. 2

EVgo’s network includes over 4,600 stalls in operation nationwide with more than 15,000 stalls expected to be energized by the end of 2029. For more information about EVgo, visit www.evgo.com.



1Actual charging time will vary based on vehicle’s charging speed, battery size, and initial state of charge.

2 Consumer Reports

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is one of the nation’s leading public fast charging providers. With more than 1,100 fast charging stations across 47 states, EVgo strategically deploys localized and accessible charging infrastructure by partnering with leading businesses across the U.S., including retailers, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping centers, gas stations, rideshare operators, and autonomous vehicle companies. At its dedicated Innovation Lab, EVgo performs extensive interoperability testing and has ongoing technical collaborations with leading automakers and industry partners to advance the EV charging industry and deliver a seamless charging experience.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our most recent Quarterly Reports of Form 10-Q and our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

