APKPure Strengthens Multi-Layer Security Framework to Enhance Protection for Android App Downloads

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APKPure, the leading independent app store for Android, today announced the strengthening of its multi-layer security framework, reinforcing protections across its platform to ensure safer, more reliable app downloads for users worldwide. The enhanced measures reflect APKPure’s ongoing response to evolving security threats and its commitment to maintaining strict standards for app authenticity, malware prevention, and user safety.

With millions of users relying on APKPure for game and app downloads, security has always been a core priority. Founded to provide fast, clean, and secure APK downloads, APKPure has maintained a proactive approach to minimizing security risks and reducing the chance of malicious software before they reach users, and will continue to strengthen these measures to counter evolving threats.

APKPure’s Multi-Layer Security Framework

Manual Review by Editors

Every app submitted by developers undergoes rigorous human review, including developer identity checks, content compliance verification, and functional accuracy testing. Apps that do not meet APKPure’s standards are generally rejected immediately.

Authenticity Through Signature Verification

APKPure only distributes original APK files signed by verified developers. All signatures (SHA-1 & SHA-256) are matched to official releases. APKPure never modifies code, adds ads, or distributes cracked software.

VirusTotal Integration

APKPure performs regular VirusTotal scans, a tool that uses more than 70 leading antivirus engines, and is actively expanding coverage to achieve full-platform app scanning.

Partner Developer Program

APKPure continuously collaborates with developers to distribute applications with full official authorization, ensuring users can identify and download genuine, safe Android apps from trusted sources. Popular titles such as Genshin Impact , PUBG MOBILE , and Honor of Kings , are offered through official partnerships, ensuring that users can confidently download the latest legitimate versions.

Ongoing Audits & Rapid DMCA Response

Safety is not a one-time action. APKPure’s team regularly re-audits listed apps and responds promptly to external security alerts or DMCA reports. Suspect apps are taken down immediately to protect users.

A Global Mission for Safe, Accessible Apps

What began as the vision of three independent developers has grown into an international team of product specialists, engineers, and content creators from across the globe. United by the mission to build a secure, clean, and globally accessible app ecosystem, APKPure ensures equal access to quality apps for everyone, everywhere.

“We believe a safe mobile experience is a basic right, not a premium extra,” said an APKPure spokesperson. “By combining human expertise with advanced detection tools, we strive to make every download as trustworthy, authentic, and secure as it can be.”

Two Secure Platforms, One APKPure Experience

To better serve diverse user needs, APKPure offers two secure ways to access its marketplace:

APKPure Official ( apkpure.com ) – The feature-rich main site, designed for power users seeking a comprehensive app experience including news, guides, reviews, user accounts, and premium ad-free downloads.

) – The feature-rich main site, designed for power users seeking a comprehensive app experience including news, guides, reviews, user accounts, and premium ad-free downloads. APKPure Lite ( apkpure.net ) – A lightweight, minimalist version focused solely on app downloads, optimized for weaker network conditions and faster performance.

Both versions share the same verified app library, multi-layer security checks, and global reach across 23 languages and 200+ regions, letting users choose the download experience that best fits their needs without sacrificing safety.

About APKPure

APKPure is a trusted, independent app store connecting millions of Android users to the world’s apps without borders. Since its launch, APKPure has focused on delivering fast access to quality apps, combined with a commitment to reliability, privacy, and user choice. Accessible in over 200 regions and supporting 23 languages, the platform ensures safe Android app downloads worldwide.

Media Contact

Email: support@apkpure.com

Official Website: https://apkpure.com

APKpure Lite Version: https://apkpure.net/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbCOKdnt1yYk4S3I4a034XQ

Logo – https://static.apkpures.xyz/www/static/imgs/logo_new@2x.png

Address: 10 ANSON ROAD, #33-17, INTERNATIONAL PLAZA, SINGAPORE 079903



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cce048d-dd86-4524-9992-b685b6e41837

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/368e6354-cdeb-4956-a941-f531108c6fc9