Southern Home Services Leading AI Adoption in the Trades By Harnessing the Power of ServiceTitan to Unlock Automation and Fuel Growth

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today announced that Southern Home Services , a leading residential trade service consolidator, has become the first enterprise-size business to adopt ServiceTitan’s Max Program. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the trades industry’s digital transformation, as Southern Home Services shifts its operational strategy toward an end-to-end automation model powered by ServiceTitan’s full suite of native AI solutions.

“The customer momentum we’re seeing to adopt transformational outcomes powered by AI is undeniable, and Southern Home Services is leading the charge,” said Vahe Kuzoyan, President and Co-Founder of ServiceTitan. “ServiceTitan is democratizing the technology required for this defining moment in the trades by offering the most advanced AI software in the industry, while ensuring it works frictionlessly across every single workflow.”

While many contractors use disconnected point solutions, Southern Home Services is leading a strategic shift toward native AI orchestration. With the ServiceTitan Max program, Southern Home Services is embedding AI technology purpose-built for the trades across its entire business lifecycle. From demand generation and customer intake to intelligent dispatching and job execution, the Max Program is designed to ensure all of ServiceTitan’s Pro Products are working together in one seamless and automated process.

“For Southern, AI is not about chasing shiny, new trends. It is about building a smarter, more scalable business that supports our teams and raises the bar for our customers,” said Bryan Benak, CEO of Southern Home Services. “AI is a driving pillar of our growth strategy, and embedding it into our operations allows our technicians, CSRs, and business leaders to work more efficiently, make better decisions, and focus on what matters most: delivering a reliable, high-quality experience to every homeowner. ServiceTitan’s Max Program helps reduce manual friction points and gives our team the tools they need to perform at their best, every day.”

Southern Home Services, which operates dozens of brands across the South, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic, says it has already seen the impact of ServiceTitan’s advanced technology. The company is now scaling that success by adopting ServiceTitan’s full suite of Pro Products, including Atlas , an advanced AI sidekick that acts like the ultimate power user of ServiceTitan. Contractors can interact directly with Atlas in the ServiceTitan platform, typing or speaking in plain English, where they can ask Atlas to run reports, find jobs, dispatch technicians, guide them through workflows and more.

“Our investment in AI is about providing the best experience possible, for both the residential and commercial contractors we serve, and the end customers that they serve,” said Vincent Payen, Senior Vice President and GM of Pro Products at ServiceTitan. “When AI is built natively into our platform, it has the context of our customers’ entire business. It knows the real-time demand in the market, the customer’s history, the technician’s skills, and the specific business practices of a contractor and leverages all of that knowledge to orchestrate AI automation at a quality that cannot be achieved without our platform’s connective tissue. We are proud to support Southern Home Services as they set a new standard for the trades.”

The Max Program is currently being piloted to a select number of ServiceTitan customers. If you're a ServiceTitan customer interested in joining the waitlist for Max, reach out to your CSM.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

About Southern Home Services

Southern Home Services is a house-of-brands home services platform supporting trusted, locally operated HVAC, plumbing, and electrical companies across the South, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions. Since 2016, Southern has provided the leadership, resources, and operational structure that empower its local brands to deliver dependable service, exceptional care, and trusted expertise to homeowners in their communities, and to be the call customers can count on. For more information, visit www.southernhomeservices.com .

