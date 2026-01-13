Xsolis Earns Pinnacle Award, Capping a Stand-Out Year of Industry Recognition for AI Innovation and Leadership

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xsolis, an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by enabling collaboration between healthcare providers and payers, today announced it received an Emerald Pinnacle Award for Business in the Technology and Innovation category for AI + Automation, recognizing the company’s impact on healthcare operations through its advanced, proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Announced in late December, the Pinnacle Award marks the most recent honor in a standout year for Xsolis and its Dragonfly™ AI platform, which earned a total of 17 awards and third-party recognitions in 2025 for its technology, services, and innovative leadership.

Notable honors included No. 1 Best in KLAS for Physician Advisory Services for the fourth year, and recognition in a KLAS Second Look Report for high customer satisfaction scores and improving hospital efficiencies; multiple Stevie Awards for technology excellence and innovation; the SaaS Award for Best SaaS Solution for Healthcare & Life Sciences; Newsweek's AI Impact Award for Best Outcomes, Care Coordination; the MedTech Breakthrough Award for Clinical Efficiency Innovation; and quarterfinalist status with the Digital Health Hub Foundation’s Digital Health Awards for Best in Class, AI in Healthcare Operations.

Xsolis was also named Technology Company of the Year by the Nashville Technology Council and has been recognized by the Nashville Business Journal for several years as one of the largest technology product firms in Nashville, underscoring the company’s sustained growth and regional impact.

In addition, Xsolis leaders received significant individual recognition in 2025. CEO Joan Butters was named an EY Entrepreneur of the Year® 2025 Southeast Award winner and recognized by the Nashville Post as part of its In Charge: Technology list. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Heather Bassett was honored as one of “100 Women in Health IT to Know” by Becker’s Hospital Review and received a Gold Stevie Award honoring her as the “Most Innovative Woman of the Year – Healthcare.” Chief Operating Officer, Chris Bayham, was recognized with a Nashville Business Journal C-Suite Award.

“These honors reflect the strength of our technology, the dedication of our team, and our unwavering focus on improving collaboration between payers and providers through the power of AI,” said Butters. “Earning the Pinnacle Award last month was a powerful way to close out the year. Together, the recognition we received across 2025 affirms our momentum and reinforces our passion for delivering AI-driven innovation that meaningfully advances healthcare.”

Xsolis has been developing AI solutions that streamline medical necessity decision-making in healthcare for over a decade, improving level of care authorizations, length-of-stay management, and payer-provider alignment. Xsolis’ collaborative AI platform, Dragonfly, is used in more than 500 hospitals nationwide, with more than two-thirds having shared access with their networked health plans.

About Xsolis

Xsolis is an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by enabling collaboration between healthcare providers and payers. Dragonfly®, its AI-driven proprietary platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. Xsolis is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com.