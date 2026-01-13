Justice for Jeane: Houston Campaign Challenges Trustee Practices and Calls for Reform

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile billboards are circulating throughout Houston today calling attention to Houston Trust Company's alleged mistreatment of 91-year-old grandmother Jeane Marie Swalm. Mrs. Swalm and her family entrusted her life savings to HTC, only to have them spend hundreds of thousands of dollars of her money on lawyers to defend themselves against charges of malfeasance.

“If this can happen to Mrs. Swalm, it can happen to anybody,” said Joe Cox, the family attorney for Mrs. Swalm’s son, David. “We’re not just seeking justice for Jeane Marie and her family – we want to make sure that others aren’t mistreated by institutions like Houston Trust Company.”

The billboards, which are an extension of a digital ad campaign launched in December, invite Houstonians to visit www.Justice4Jeane.com to learn more about Jeane Marie’s story and share their own experiences of being mistreated by Houston Trust Company.

“Sadly, the system is not set up to protect elderly Americans and their families; it’s set up to line the pockets of unscrupulous bankers and lawyers,” said Rick Black, founder of the Center for Estate Administration Reform and one of the nation’s leading experts on trust and guardianship misconduct. “What’s happening to Mrs. Swalm is a clear warning to millions of other families who rely on fiduciaries to manage their finances.”

The Swalm family is standing up for Jeane Marie, contesting Houston Trust Company in court, where they are currently anticipating a major ruling in their favor that will reject HTC’s efforts to withhold documents central to the case and affirm that the District Court will hear the case claiming that HTC violated its fiduciary duties.

“America is in the midst of the largest intergenerational transfer of wealth in human history, and unfortunately there are unscrupulous people out there who will take advantage of people’s trust,” Cox said. “Our case is much bigger than one family’s crusade for justice; it's about ensuring that the system protects the people who need it most.”



REF: Swalm v. Houston Trust Company, Case no. 2025-29918