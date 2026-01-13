Catalogic Software Simplifies Tape and Job Management with the Release of DPX 4.14

Paramus, NJ, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalogic Software a provider of secure data protection solutions for over 25 years, today announced Catalogic DPX 4.14, the latest version of its all-in-one enterprise backup and recovery solution.

Many organizations continue to rely on tape as a secure, cost-effective medium for long-term data retention and ransomware protection. However, traditional tape management can be time-consuming and complex. DPX 4.14 modernizes this process with a new web-based interface that simplifies daily tape management, automates routine maintenance, and improves visibility across hybrid environments.

DPX 4.14 introduces key advancements that reduce administrative overhead and strengthen data protection consistency:

Simplified Web-based Tape Library Management – Administrators can now create and manage SAN and non-SAN tape libraries directly from the DPX web interface. The new design enables device configuration, media pool organization with detailed capacity reporting, and bulk tape media operations without relying on command-line tools—streamlining daily tasks and long-term archive management.

– Administrators can now create and manage SAN and non-SAN tape libraries directly from the DPX web interface. The new design enables device configuration, media pool organization with detailed capacity reporting, and bulk tape media operations without relying on command-line tools—streamlining daily tasks and long-term archive management. Automated Event & Report Cleanup – A new automatic event cleanup mechanism helps large environments maintain performance by preventing unnecessary event buildup and streamlining long term data protection. Reports such as RPO Compliance and Unprotected Nodes now include S3 resources, ensuring unified visibility across on-premises and cloud storage.

– A new automatic event cleanup mechanism helps large environments maintain performance by preventing unnecessary event buildup and streamlining long term data protection. Reports such as RPO Compliance and Unprotected Nodes now include S3 resources, ensuring unified visibility across on-premises and cloud storage. Smarter Schedule & Job Management – An improved schedule overview now combines Hyper V, VMware, and physical servers with S3 job instances to offer a more holistic view of the user’s environment, while job folder filtering makes it easier to locate and organize job definitions—simplifying scheduling for complex, multi-platform environments.

DPX brings ransomware protection, an immutable virtual storage layer, robust tape support, and the flexibility to move data on-premises, locally, or to the cloud for a versatile, all-in-one data protection and recovery platform. DPX maximizes savings by leveraging existing server and storage investments while keeping data secure, ransomware-free, and fully portable to meet and satisfy all data sovereignty requirements.

“People will continue to use tape as their main backup target storage for years to come,” said Ken Barth, CEO of Catalogic Software. “Tape offers unmatched longevity, reliability, and true offline protection, qualities that are more important than ever in the age of ransomware and escalating data volumes. With DPX 4.14, we’re modernizing tape management for the web era, making it easier for organizations to maintain secure, long-term archives without sacrificing simplicity or control.”

For more details on Catalogic DPX 4.14 and its newest features, please visit the DPX Product Page.

About Catalogic Software

Catalogic Software is a secure data protection company providing innovative backup and recovery solutions including its flagship DPX product, enabling IT organizations to protect, secure and leverage their data. Catalogic’s CloudCasa offers cloud data protection, backup and disaster recovery as a service for Kubernetes applications and cloud data services. Learn more at www.catalogicsoftware.com and www.cloudcasa.io .