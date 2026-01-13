Seize the Days and Celebrate Canada’s Amazing Winter Festivals and Events with Days Inn!

Toronto, ON, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada comes alive in winter, from sparkling festivals and frozen waterfalls to snowy trails and ski slopes. With Days Inn locations coast to coast, travellers can turn these seasonal adventures into unforgettable getaways, staying close to the action in comfort and style.

"Canada is one of the world's great winter destinations, and guests are drawn to the unique experiences the season has to offer," said Ally Wesson, Vice President of Marketing, Days Inns - Canada. "From ski weekends to family getaways and winter retreats, our locations across the country make it easy to enjoy it all."

The Rocky Mountains in Alberta host the exciting SnowDays Festival around Banff and Lake Louise, featuring giant snow sculptures, skijoring competitions, sleigh rides, and scenic winter hikes. Visitors can enjoy a convenient stay at Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Cochrane, a scenic drive from Banff National Park and the region's alpine adventures.

Saskatchewan offers a mix of city excitement and prairie charm. In Saskatoon, the Nutrien WinterShines festival transforms the city with illuminated ice gardens, scavenger hunts, and wagon rides, while Days Inn by Wyndham Saskatoon provides a comfortable rest stop for visitors. In Regina, FROST Regina features ice skating, dog sledding, live performances, and unique winter sports, with nearby Days Inn by Wyndham properties—Regina and Regina Airport West—offering relaxed hospitality.

Manitoba celebrates winter with the ten-day Festival du Voyageur in Winnipeg, highlighting snow sculptures, music, hearty cuisine, and French-Canadian heritage. Guests can stay at Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Winnipeg Airport, a comfortable and convenient base for exploring the festival.

Ontario is lively with Winterlude in Ottawa, featuring ice-sculpting competitions, skating on the Rideau Canal, and family-friendly outdoor playgrounds. Nearby Days Inn by Wyndham locations in Ottawa provide easy access for festival-goers seeking comfort and convenience. In Sault Ste. Marie, a stay at the Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham, offers easy access to the Bon Soo Winter Carnival, a unique small-town winter experience with parades, ice sculptures, and outdoor games.

Québec sparkles with the world-famous Québec Winter Carnival, including ice palaces, night parades, and ice canoe races, as well as the lively Igloofest and Montréal en Lumière, which light up Montréal with art, music, and gourmet experiences. Days Inn by Wyndham Lévis, just across the river from Old Québec, and Days Inn by Wyndham locations in Montreal, are ideally situated for travellers looking to explore these winter festivities.

In New Brunswick, FROSTival in Fredericton features skiing, skating, workshops, and seasonal culinary events. Visitors can enjoy a comfortable stay at Days Inn by Wyndham Fredericton, conveniently located near entertainment and attractions.



Nova Scotia offers the Downtown Dartmouth Ice Festival, providing family-friendly entertainment, outdoor activities, and seasonal festivities. Days Inn by Wyndham Bridgewater Conference Centre is just a drive away, offering a great place to stay for winter adventures.



Newfoundland and Labrador shines in Stephenville with the Stephenville Winter Carnival, featuring ice skating, sledding, and community winter activities. Outdoor enthusiasts can also enjoy cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and the Olympic-sized ice rink at the Stephenville Dome. Days Inn by Wyndham Stephenville provides a convenient home away from home for visitors exploring the region.



In Prince Edward Island, Summerside hosts the Winter Warmth Festival with skating, winter biking, snow yoga, and culinary experiences. Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Summerside offers comfortable accommodations for travellers to enjoy all of PEI's winter activities.

Book Your Winter Escape Today

Make unforgettable winter memories at Days Inn and Seize the Days in some of Canada's top winter destinations. With free Wi-Fi, free breakfast or an on-site restaurant, and pools at many locations, plus kids staying free, travelling has never been easier. Guests can also earn Wyndham Rewards points on qualifying stays and redeem them for free nights at thousands of hotels, vacation resorts, and rentals worldwide, as well as flights, car rentals, gift cards, and more.

Book your stay today and discover the winter magic that awaits you by visiting daysinn.ca or calling 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466).

