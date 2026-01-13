DNO Awarded 17 Licenses in Norway as It Keeps Up Pace of Exploration and Development

Oslo, 13 January 2026 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary DNO Norge AS has been awarded participation in 17 exploration licenses, of which four are operatorships, under Norway's Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) 2025 licensing round.

Of the 17 new licenses, 15 are in the North Sea and two in the Norwegian Sea.

"We are pleased once again to be among the top recipients in the APA round with the award of significant interests in high-quality acreage, including operatorships, in DNO core areas. Our teams are chomping at the bit to capture new discoveries and push them to production rapidly," said DNO Executive Chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani.

Over the last three years, DNO has logged a commercial success rate of over 50 percent in its exploration program in Norway with 12 discoveries out of 22 wells drilled. DNO has four field developments underway in Norway, and has just launched a fast-track project to develop its 2025 Kjøttkake discovery targeting first oil in early 2028. Three other development projects are slated for approval this year.

Prior to the latest APA awards, DNO held interests in 124 licenses offshore Norway which included 30 producing oil and gas fields.





The awards announced today include:



PL036H: Aker BP ASA (operator), DNO Norge AS (28.853 percent), ORLEN Upstream Norway AS

PL375D: Equinor Energy AS (operator), DNO Norge AS (20 percent), Petoro AS, Vår Energi ASA

PL475ES: Harbour Energy Norge AS (operator), DNO Norge AS (20 percent), Petoro AS

PL956B: Vår Energi ASA (operator), DNO Norge AS (15 percent), Aker BP ASA

PL984C: DNO Norge AS (operator, 30 percent), Vår Energi ASA, Source Energy AS, Aker BP ASA, Equinor Energy AS

PL1086B: DNO Norge AS (operator, 50 percent), Source Energy, Aker BP ASA, Petoro AS

PL1177B: Equinor Energy AS (operator), DNO Norge AS (15 percent), OMV (Norge) AS

PL1255B: Wellesley Petroleum AS (operator), DNO Norge AS (20 percent), Equinor Energy AS, OKEA ASA

PL1277S: Aker BP ASA (operator), DNO Norge AS (40 percent)

PL1278: DNO Norge AS (operator, 40 percent), Aker BP ASA, Petoro AS

PL1280: Equinor Energy AS (operator), DNO Norge AS (40 percent)

PL1284: Aker BP ASA (operator), DNO Norge AS (30 percent), Equinor Energy AS

PL1286: Aker BP ASA (operator), DNO Norge AS (40 percent)

PL1287S: DNO Norge AS (operator, 50 percent), Aker BP ASA

PL1290S: Wellesley Petroleum AS (operator), DNO Norge AS (20 percent)

PL1291: Wellesley Petroleum AS (operator), DNO Norge AS (20 percent)

PL1307: Aker BP ASA (operator), DNO Norge AS (30 percent), Equinor Energy AS

For further information, please contact:

Media: media@dno.no

Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971, DNO is Norway's oldest oil company and the first to list on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 1981. The Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire and Yemen. More information is available at www.dno.no.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.