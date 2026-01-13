Edible Garden Expands New York City Dominance with New Urban Market and DUMBO Market Locations in Brooklyn and Manhattan

BELVIDERE, NJ, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leading provider of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) solutions and sustainable, locally grown organic produce, today announced that new Urban Market and DUMBO Market locations in Brooklyn and Manhattan are now carrying a range of the Company’s fresh cut and potted herbs, hydroponic basil, and value-added, clean-label food brands Pickle Party and Pulp. The expansion further strengthens the Company’s retail footprint across high-density metropolitan neighborhoods and expands access to fresh, clean-label, and sustainably produced foods.

Urban Market is a neighborhood-focused grocery destination serving Brooklyn shoppers with a curated selection of everyday essentials, fresh foods, and locally relevant products. With a convenience-driven format and a strong emphasis on quality and value, the store caters to health-conscious consumers seeking fresh produce and innovative food offerings close to home. Complementing this approach, DUMBO Market in Manhattan is a modern specialty grocer known for its thoughtfully sourced products, premium fresh foods, and focus on flavor, quality, and culinary inspiration, appealing to discerning shoppers looking for distinctive, better-for-you brands alongside traditional grocery staples.

The additional locations will offer Edible Garden’s fresh potted living herbs, cut herbs, and hydroponic basil, grown using the Company’s sustainable CEA model. These locations will also carry Pickle Party, the Company’s line of fresh fermented pickles and krauts, and Pulp, its fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, extending Edible Garden’s presence beyond produce into value-added, clean-label food offerings.

“Today’s shoppers expect freshness, consistency, and products that fit naturally into how they shop and cook,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “Urban Market and DUMBO Market understand their communities and have built retail environments where quality, authenticity, and transparency matter. Their locations align well with our strategy of expanding within high-density metropolitan areas, where proximity to market, reduced food miles, and rapid replenishment are critical to delivering consistently fresh products. Our controlled environment agriculture platform enables strong retail execution through dependable supply, improved shelf life, and effective in-store merchandising. By pairing our locally grown herbs with differentiated, value-added, clean-label food brands like Pickle Party and Pulp, we are enhancing the retail experience while advancing our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission and executing our disciplined approach to sustainable growth.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart’s Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

