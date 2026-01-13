Myseum Officially Launches Lead Product ‘Picture Party by Myseum’ for iOS & Android in North American Market

Next-generation private social networking platform redefines how users share photos, videos, and protect their privacy

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myseum, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYSE) ("Myseum" or the "Company"), a privacy-first social media and technology innovator, today announced the official iOS and Android release of Picture Party by Myseum across North America. Myseum had recently debuted its new instant social networking and social sharing platform with the iOS beta launch in December 2025.

Picture Party by Myseum addresses the unmet need for a more controlled and purposeful way to share photos and videos, solving persistent privacy and ownership challenges not adequately addressed by existing social media offerings. Users can instantly create private, encrypted spaces, called “picture parties,” to share photos and videos in curated, personal feeds.

“The official launch off Picture Party by Myseum in North America is the beginning of a worldwide rollout over the next several months. Additionally, these next few months will see the addition of many new features and revenue generating channels as our user base grows,” said Darin Myman, Chief Executive Officer of Myseum. “This launch advances our strategy to scale a purpose-built social sharing experience that prioritizes privacy, ownership, and meaningful connection—capabilities in high demand among today’s social media users. In a world where AI is growing at an exponential pace, Picture Party creates a safe and private space to protect our personal content and information.”

In addition to Android, Picture Party by Myseum is currently available for download in the iOS app store and Google Play store. A use case video is available on YouTube. Additionally, another fun promotional video is available on YouTube.

About Picture Party by Myseum

Picture Party by Myseum introduces a new way to make sharing photos and videos easier, a lot more fun, and private. Picture party is much more than a shared album; it’s a complete personal and private social network with a live feed that updates instantly as all your guests’ posts. You can share a post with dozens of pictures, comment and react. It even organizes your photos in an album, or you can relive the Picture Party with all the comments and posts as they happened. Unlike group chats that are unorganized, no matter when you join the Picture Party, you can see everything from the beginning. Picture Party makes it easier and more fun to share with the people right next to you, or anywhere in the world.

Picture Party solves everyday sharing frustrations by eliminating the common headaches of modern photo sharing:

No more passing around your phone for others to view your photos and videos.

No more crowds gathering over your shoulder to see a clip.

No more debating whether to text, drop, email, or tag group photos.

No more struggling with social media privacy, data exposure, or AI training risks.





Whether you’re at a family gathering, wedding, sporting event, vacation, concert, school function, or business meeting, everyone becomes a photographer, and no moment is missed. Instantly share group shots without ever chasing people for their copies again.

How it works:

Picture Party lets users instantly create private, encrypted spaces — called Picture Parties — to share photos and videos in curated, personal feeds.

Users can:

Create unlimited Picture Parties.

Invite anyone via text, QR code, or in-app invite.

Launch a Picture Party (a timed or ongoing shared event) in under a minute.

Add titles, comments, and reactions to posts.

Maintain complete control over privacy, interaction settings, and who can view or contribute.





Privacy:

The only people that can see your pictures are the ones who you invited to the picture party. All your media and texts are private and encrypted. You decide if pictures can be saved by your guests or who can invite people to the party.

“Picture Party by Myseum was built to address a clear gap in today’s social media landscape—where users are increasingly concerned about privacy, content control, and how their personal moments are shared,” said Darin Myman, Chief Executive Officer of Myseum. “By combining time-bound events, user-specific media permissions, and a simple, intuitive experience, we are redefining how users engage around shared moments.”

Importantly, the technology underpinning Picture Party by Myseum is supported by a newly allowed U.S. patent. The patent covers the core personal and private social networking architecture behind Picture Party by Myseum and represents a significant milestone in Myseum’s intellectual property strategy. The Company believes the new IP is foundational to a new category of private social interaction and a key driver of long-term platform value.

About Myseum, Inc.

Myseum, Inc. (formerly DatChat Inc.) is a privacy and social media technology company focused on innovative and creative user platforms. Its flagship platform is picture Party by Myseum, a next-gen social sharing platform that makes it easier to share your photos and videos both today, and for generations to come. Myseum's innovative social media platform brings a fresh and needed approach to digital media and content management, allowing users to create a digital legacy that makes it easier to share both today, and with future generations. The platform is backed by both patented technology and proprietary software.

The Company also operates the DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, which presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. The patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With the DatChat Messenger, a user can decide how long their messages last on a recipient's device while feeling secure that at any time, and delete individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened. Visit Myseum.com and datchat.com/investors/management for more information.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov. Except as may be required by applicable law, The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact

ir@datchats.com

800-658-8081