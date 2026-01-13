Terrafina Announces Redemption of All of Its Outstanding 4.962% Senior Notes Due 2029

Mexico City, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banco Actinver, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Actinver, División Fiduciaria, exclusively in its capacity as trustee under the Irrevocable Trust Agreement No. 6274 (formerly Irrevocable Trust Agreement F/00939) (“ Terrafina ” or the “ Trust ”) (BMV: TERRA13), a leading Mexican industrial real estate investment trust dedicated to the acquisition, development, lease, and management of industrial real estate properties in Mexico, announced today that it has elected to redeem all of its 4.962% Notes due 2029 (the “ Notes ”) that will remain outstanding following the settlement of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “ Redemption ”).

The Redemption is being made pursuant to Section 5 of the Notes and Section 5.01 of the Indenture, dated as of July 18, 2019 (the “ Indenture ”), among the Trust, as issuer, The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee (the “ Trustee ”), paying agent, registrar and transfer agent and The Bank of New York Mellon SA/NV, Dublin Branch, as Irish paying agent and Irish listing agent.

The Notes will be redeemed on February 12, 2026 (the “ Redemption Date ”). Pursuant to Section 5 of the Notes, the redemption price will be the greater of (i) 100% of the then outstanding principal amount of the Notes, and (ii) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the Notes to be redeemed if they were redeemed on April 18, 2029 (the par call date) discounted to the Redemption Date on a semi-annual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30 day months) at the applicable Treasury Rate (as defined in the Indenture) plus 45 basis points, in each case, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the Redemption Date (the “ Redemption Price ”). The Redemption Price will be calculated on the third Business Day immediately preceding the Redemption Date. On and after the Redemption Date, the Notes will no longer be deemed outstanding, interest will cease to accrue thereon, and all rights of the holders of the Notes will cease, except for the right to receive the Redemption Price.

Payment of the Redemption Price for the Notes will be made in accordance with the applicable procedures of The Depository Trust Company and its direct and indirect participants, including Clearstream Banking, S.A. and Euroclear S.A./N.V.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute the official notice of redemption required under the Indenture governing the Notes, which notice shall be provided by the Trustee on behalf of the Trust.

About Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV: TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina’s portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajío and Northern regions of Mexico. Terrafina’s principal executive offices are located at Paseo de los Tamarindos 90, Torre 2, 22nd Floor, Bosques de las Lomas, C.P. 05120, CDMX, México.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which Terrafina operates, management’s beliefs and assumptions made by management. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact results. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “will,” “believes,” “potential,” “estimates,” “should,” “would” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Terrafina undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this release.

