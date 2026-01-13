Thurgood Marshall College Fund delegation attended South African conference to propose transatlantic Black higher education partnerships

Cape Town, South Africa, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A delegation from the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) traveled to South Africa for the Education Association of South Africa (EASA) 2026 Annual Conference . At the conference, the group delivered a landmark presentation that unveiled an ambitious framework to establish formal transatlantic partnerships between historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and South African historically disadvantaged institutions (HDIs).

Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF; Dr. N. Joyce Payne, TMCF founder; and Dr. M.C. Brown II, executive director of the Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center (Payne Center) outlined the vision for the Research Exchange and African Collaboration with HBCUs (REACH) Network during its plenary session. The initiative would connect institutions serving Black students across two continents through faculty exchange, student mobility, collaborative research and institutional capacity building.

"We stand at a moment of unprecedented possibility for Black higher education across the global diaspora," Dr. Williams said. "HBCUs and HDIs share profound parallels—institutions born of exclusion that became engines of excellence. By formally connecting these institutions, we create a powerful network capable of addressing challenges that transcend borders while strengthening the educational ecosystems that serve our communities."

A centerpiece of the initiative is the establishment of formal exchange programs linking America's 19 historically Black land-grant universities with South African HDIs and research universities.

"The 1890 land-grant institutions have a unique mission and expertise that aligns powerfully with the needs and strengths of South African HDIs," Dr. Payne said. "These institutions have been advancing agricultural innovation, STEM education and community transformation for over a century. Connecting them with South African partners creates extraordinary opportunities for collaborative research and mutual capacity building."

The TMCF contingent also met with senior leadership at two of South Africa's most prominent institutions, Stellenbosch University and University of the Western Cape , with intentions of formalizing partnership agreements, identifying priority areas for collaboration and establishing governance structures to ensure equitable, mutually beneficial relationships.

"The University of the Western Cape shares a profound historical connection with HBCUs," Dr. Brown said. "Both UWC and our 1890 institutions were created to serve populations systematically excluded from mainstream higher education, yet both have produced disproportionate numbers of leaders, professionals and change-makers. This shared legacy creates natural partnerships built on mutual understanding and respect."

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org .

About the Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center

The Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center at TMCF conducts rigorous, evidence-based research that informs policy, shapes public discourse, and drives institutional improvement. Named for one of TMCF's visionary founders, the Center produces groundbreaking scholarship documenting HBCU impact and identifying pathways to strengthen Black educational institutions globally.