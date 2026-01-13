Solar Drone Named Among Selected Companies Invited to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Drone, a wholly owned subsidiary of VisionWave Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: VWAV) and an advanced drone-based inspection and analytics platform for utility-scale solar and critical energy infrastructure, today announced that it has been selected to participate in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), one of the world’s most influential global gatherings focused on sustainability, clean energy, and climate-driven innovation, schedule from January 11–17, 2026.

Solar Drone’s participation places the Company among a limited group of technology providers engaging directly with policymakers, energy operators, and infrastructure owners as the Middle East accelerates investment in large-scale renewable energy and next-generation infrastructure. At ADSW, Solar Drone will present its advanced drone payload solutions designed to support inspection, maintenance, and performance optimization across utility-scale solar installations and critical energy assets.

The Company’s selection comes amid regional investment in energy transition and digital infrastructure. The growth in regional data center infrastructure is driving increased demand for efficient and resilient solar energy systems to support energy-intensive digital operations.

“Our selection to participate in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week reflects the strong interest we are seeing in Solar Drone’s technology across the region,” said Shmuel Yannay, CEO of Solar Drone. “As solar and energy infrastructure scale rapidly, particularly in the Gulf, operators are increasingly focused on performance, reliability, and efficiency. We believe our platforms are well positioned to support these priorities.”

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week convenes leading regional and global energy stakeholders, including government-linked entities and commercial operators managing multi-gigawatt renewable portfolios across the Middle East and international markets. Solar Drone has engaged with several of these organizations in recent months as part of its expanding regional business development efforts. Solar Drone’s presence at ADSW follows a series of strategic meetings held in Dubai earlier this month, during which the Company demonstrated its drone-based inspection and maintenance capabilities to energy-sector decision-makers. These discussions highlighted growing interest in technologies that can enhance asset performance while reducing operational risk and downtime at scale. Solar Drone views its participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week as a significant step in expanding its Middle East footprint and strengthening relationships with stakeholders advancing resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy infrastructure.

About VisionWave

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) is focused on advanced sensing, autonomy, and AI-driven systems for defense and security applications. VisionWave Technologies, Inc. develops proprietary radio-frequency sensing and imaging technologies designed to enable real-time detection, decision support, and situational awareness across complex operational environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Solar Drone’s participation in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, interest in the Company’s technology in the region, the Company’s positioning to support regional priorities in solar and energy infrastructure, business development efforts, potential expansion of the Company’s Middle East footprint, and the anticipated benefits of relationships with regional stakeholders. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to technology development and adoption, market demand and competition, regulatory changes, geopolitical developments in the Middle East, execution of business development initiatives, and the risks identified in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in VisionWave Holdings, Inc.’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, VisionWave Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

