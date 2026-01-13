Skyward Group Leverages Apollo Acquisition to Expand Skyward Specialty’s Life Sciences Solution Globally

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Group (Nasdaq: SKWD) (“the Group” or “the Company”), the unified specialty insurance organization whose operating businesses include Skyward Specialty and Apollo, today announced the global expansion of Skyward Specialty’s Life Sciences insurance solution. Through this expansion, and by leveraging Apollo’s Lloyd’s Syndicate 1969, Skyward Specialty now offers enhanced multinational placements for U.S.-domiciled life sciences companies with international operations. This initiative marks the first strategic collaboration between Skyward Specialty and Apollo since the acquisition closed earlier this month.

Skyward Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Robinson said, “The expansion of our Life Sciences product reflects the strength of our combined organization and our ability to unlock new opportunities together. We quickly recognized the complementary capabilities across both organizations and saw this expansion as a natural first step in working together. Apollo’s Lloyd’s platform and global licensing provides efficient access to support specialty risks on a global scale and when paired with Skyward Specialty’s underwriting expertise, we can scale a high-quality portfolio while mainitaining the discipline and technical focus that drive our sustainable, durable competitive advantage.”

About Skyward Group

Skyward Group is the holding company name for its US and Lloyds businesses, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.® and Apollo, respectively, delivering a comprehensive suite of specialized insurance solutions across global specialty property and casualty markets. Focused on the specialty industry’s most niche, complex risks of today and the emerging challenges of tomorrow, Skyward Group leverages the forward-looking insight and disciplined execution of each organization to drive sustainable growth and long-term value for its shareholders, distribution partners and other stakeholders.

SKWD is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all Nasdaq listed companies. For more information, please visit skywardgroup.com.

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty, a Skyward Group Company, is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. Skyward Specialty provides solutions through nine underwriting divisions, including Accident & Health, Agriculture and Credit (Re)insurance, Captives, Industry Solutions, Global Property, Professional Lines, Specialty Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's insurance companies consist of Great Midwest Insurance Company, Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with a stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

About Apollo

Apollo, a Skyward Group Company, is an innovation-inspired insurance platform operating at Lloyd’s of London, offering data-driven and creative solutions to a wide variety of risks. Apollo provides high quality products and services to clients, brokers and capital partners, enabling a resilient and sustainable world. Apollo offers products across Property, Casualty, Marine, Energy & Transportation, Specialty, Reinsurance, as well as Smart Follow and digital & embedded risk programs. Apollo’s experience and unique ecosystem give Platform Partners the best chance of success through the Lloyd’s new entrant process to the delivery of their long-term strategy. For more information about Apollo, please visit apollounderwriting.com.

