DeFi Development Corp. Adopts Solstice YieldVault to Power Onchain Treasury Yield Strategy

BOCA RATON, FL, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company”), the first public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced that it has partnered with Solstice to deploy a portion of its onchain treasury through Solstice’s institutional-grade YieldVault. DFDV becomes the first Nasdaq-listed company to utilize Solstice’s delta-neutral yield infrastructure for digital asset treasury management.

Through this partnership, DFDV will allocate capital into Solstice’s YieldVault, an onchain strategy designed to generate yield through funding rate arbitrage, hedged staking, and tokenized U.S. Treasury bills, with allocations dynamically adjusted based on market conditions. The strategy allows DFDV to generate non-directional yield while maintaining a conservative risk profile appropriate for a public company treasury.

Solstice’s YieldVault is designed specifically for institutional users. Client assets settle off-exchange through regulated custodians, including Copper and Ceffu, and vault balances are independently verified through bi-weekly overcollateralization attestations by Accountable, with daily attestations expected to launch soon.

For DFDV, onchain yield from Solstice will support growing SOL Per Share (SPS) holdings and covering operational expenses. As part of the partnership, DFDV will also participate in Solstice’s Flares program, a points-based system that tracks ecosystem contributions and converts into proportional allocations of Solstice’s governance token, SLX, at token generation. Flares are designed to reward long-term capital, liquidity, and usage across the Solstice ecosystem, including USX, eUSX, YieldVault, and partner DeFi integrations.

Investors and ecosystem participants who wish to support DFDV’s mission to grow SOL per share while engaging with Solstice’s yield and incentive programs can do so using DFDV’s Solstice referral link, which directs Flares earned through participation back toward the DFDV ecosystem.

DFDV’s referral code: sExutNw9eh

https://app.solstice.finance/earn-flares



Learn more about Solstice Flares: https://docs.solstice.finance/solstice-for-users/flares



Learn more about Solstice: https://docs.solstice.finance/



About DeFi Development Corp.



DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (“DeFi”) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.



The Company is an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions, as well as value-add services, to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.

The Company currently serves more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders, including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) lenders, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lenders, and more. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service (“SaaS”).

About Solstice

Solstice is the yield infrastructure layer for Solana. The protocol offers USX, the largest Solana-native stablecoin, and eUSX, a yield-bearing token powered by the YieldVault delta-neutral strategy. Solstice manages approximately $300 million in TVL across 24,000+ holders as of January 2026, with deep integrations across major Solana DeFi protocols.

The underlying strategy has operated since January 2023, managing $200 million+ in institutional capital before launching permissionless access in September 2025. Overcollateralization is independently verified by Accountable. Client assets settle off-exchange via regulated custodians including Copper and Ceffu.



Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including concerning the warrant distribution; the anticipated record date and distribution date for the warrant; the anticipated gross proceeds from the exercise of warrants; the expected use of proceeds; the acceptance to trading of the warrants on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the prices of the warrants; and the existence of a market for those warrants. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including market risks, trends and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

