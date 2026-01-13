Lakeland Fire + Safety Achieves NFPA 1970 Certification for Ultimate Glow+ Leather Firefighting Gloves-NFPA 321 Series

Milestone Marks the First NFPA 1970 Certificated Product in Lakeland Fire + Safety’s Portfolio

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. ("Lakeland Fire + Safety" or "Lakeland") (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders, today announced that its Lakeland Ultimate Glow+ Leather Firefighting Gloves-NFPA 321 Series has officially achieved NFPA 1970:2025 certification. This milestone marks the first NFPA 1970:2025 certificated product in Lakeland Fire + Safety’s portfolio and represents a significant advancement in the company’s ongoing commitment to firefighter protection, performance, and compliance.

The NFPA 1970:2025 standard established rigorous new requirements for structural firefighter gloves, addressing heat resistance, dexterity, durability, and overall performance under extreme conditions. Achieving certification under this new standard underscores Lakeland’s ability to innovate rapidly while maintaining the highest levels of quality and safety. Lakeland expects the NFPA 1970:2025 Certified Ultimate Glow+ Leather Firefighting Gloves-NFPA 321 Series to be available to the market in the coming weeks.

“We are incredibly excited to bring our first NFPA 1970:2025 certified product to market,” said Jim Jenkins, President and CEO of Lakeland Industries. “This certification reflects countless hours of engineering, testing, and collaboration, and we believe this glove will set a new benchmark for performance and protection.”

This glove meets the NFPA 1970:2025 restricted substances list, as well. This is the first of many products in the certification pipeline covering Lakeland’s head-to-toe product offering.

Believed to be the first to announce an NFPA 1970:2025 certified glove to enter full production and reach the marketplace, the Lakeland Ultimate Glow+ Leather Firefighting Gloves-NFPA 321 Series reinforces the company’s position as a leader in firefighter PPE innovation.

About Lakeland Fire + Safety

Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. In addition, we provide decontamination, repair and rental services that complement our fire services portfolio. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users across various industries, including integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, including fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mix of end-users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Commonwealth of Independent States (“CIS”) Region, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

