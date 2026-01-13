Helport AI Launches New AI Software Platform “HyprX”

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the “Company”), a global technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services, today announced the official launch of HyprX, a “digital twin” software platform designed to replicate the expertise, communication style, and decision-making logic of human professionals. HyprX aims to empower businesses to scale their best talent, reduce operational costs, and deliver personalized, professional interactions at all times.

A New Interactive Platform Driven by Artificial Intelligence

Unlike generic chatbots, HyprX is designed to function as a digital replica of a subject-matter expert—such as a skilled salesperson, trainer, or legal advisor—with the goal of providing multi-faceted, deep domain-specific dialogues that approximate human reasoning and nuance. This product is expected to address the growing gap between the scarcity of expert human resources and the rising demand for personalized, always-available professional services.

Platform Capabilities

By capturing an expert’s knowledge patterns and problem-solving approaches, HyprX is expected to deliver:

A Replica of Expertise: Replicating professional judgment in complex scenarios such as sales negotiations, technical support, and coaching.

Replicating professional judgment in complex scenarios such as sales negotiations, technical support, and coaching. Complex Scenario Handling: Guiding users through diagnostic, advisory, and transactional conversations with contextual awareness.

Guiding users through diagnostic, advisory, and transactional conversations with contextual awareness. Built-in Compliance & Guardrails: Operating within industry-specific regulatory boundaries to support responsible deployment and compliance.

Operating within industry-specific regulatory boundaries to support responsible deployment and compliance. Rapid Deployment: Allowing businesses to launch a fully trained digital expert in days at a fraction of the cost of hiring additional staff.

Applications Across Industries

Helport AI’s initial market strategy focuses on scenarios where HyprX is expected to demonstrate a rapid return on investment:

Enterprise Sales & Customer Communication: Emulating the approaches of high-performing sales professionals to support lead generation and handle complex product inquiries.

Emulating the approaches of high-performing sales professionals to support lead generation and handle complex product inquiries. Corporate Training & Coaching: Providing realistic, interactive training simulations in areas such as compliance, sales, and leadership development.

Providing realistic, interactive training simulations in areas such as compliance, sales, and leadership development. Professional Advisory Services: Offering first-touch, preliminary intake consultations for law, healthcare, and finance sectors, with transition to human experts when professional judgment is required.

Offering first-touch, preliminary intake consultations for law, healthcare, and finance sectors, with transition to human experts when professional judgment is required. Small and Medium Enterprise Growth Enablement: Delivering scalable customer service interactions for e-commerce, local services, and insurance businesses, aiming to minimize overhead.

Delivering scalable customer service interactions for e-commerce, local services, and insurance businesses, aiming to minimize overhead. Content & Entertainment: Powering interactive virtual hosts and educational avatars with real-world expertise.

Powering interactive virtual hosts and educational avatars with real-world expertise. Physical AI: Embedding HyprX into physical products and connected devices, such as IoT hardware and interactive consumer products, enabling systems to understand, reason, and engage intelligently with users.

From Vision to Deployment

HyprX is now available worldwide. Early access is open to select enterprise partners and small and medium enterprises in prioritized verticals including e-commerce, insurance, and education. Pricing is subscription-based, scaled by the number of digital twins, interaction volume, and level of customization. “HyprX isn’t just another AI assistant—it’s designed to be your best employee, replicated, available everywhere, at any time,” said Guanghai Li, CEO of Helport AI. “We believe the next phase of enterprise AI is augmentation, where AI can reason, advise, and negotiate alongside human teams.” As enterprises seek AI that can truly operate alongside human teams, HyprX represents Helport AI’s vision for the next generation of intelligent work.

About Helport AI

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is a global technology company serving enterprise clients with intelligent customer communication software and services. Its flagship product, AI Assist, acts as a real-time co-pilot for customer contact teams, delivering smart guidance and tools to drive sales, improve engagement, and reduce costs. In addition to its AI software as a service (SaaS) offerings, Helport AI provides integrated AI+human services—delivering measurable business outcomes beyond software tools. With AI Delivery and Operations Centers strategically located across Southeast Asia and the Americas, Helport AI enables professionals to perform at an expert level by using AI to elevate their potential. Learn more at www.helport.ai.

