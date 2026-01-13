Polyrizon to Explore Revenue-Generating Investment Opportunities in High-Growth Sectors, Leveraging Strong Cash Position and Debt-Free Balance Sheet

Company Remains Fully Committed to Advancing Its Core Intranasal Medical Pipeline, alongside examining new opportunities including in fields of aviation, AI and defense

Raanana, Israel, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyrizon Ltd. Polyrizon Ltd. (Nasdaq: PLRZ) (“Polyrizon” or the “Company”), a pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company developing intranasal protective solutions, recently announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the exploration of strategic investment opportunities in select revenue-generating assets.

Polyrizon is focusing its initial efforts on operating companies in high-potential sectors, including defense, aviation, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The Company remains fully committed to its core medical device activities, continuing to advance product development, preclinical and clinical studies, and regulatory progress – including products such as PL-14 (allergy blocker), PL-16 (viral blocker), and the Trap & Target platform for intranasal drug delivery.

In parallel, leveraging the Company’s strong cash position and debt-free balance sheet, the Company’s Board of Directors has approved pursing selective investments that are expected to generate near-term revenues, enhance financial stability and create additional value for shareholders. This strategic initiative aims to efficiently utilize the Company’s resources to accelerate growth and deliver long-term shareholder value, while maintaining full focus on the primary medical pipeline.

About Polyrizon

Polyrizon is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of innovative medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays, which form a thin hydrogel-based shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity that can provide a barrier against viruses and allergens from contacting the nasal epithelial tissue. Polyrizon’s proprietary Capture and Contain TM, or C&C, hydrogel technology, comprised of a mixture of naturally occurring building blocks, is delivered in the form of nasal sprays, and potentially functions as a “biological mask” with a thin shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity. Polyrizon are further developing certain aspects of our C&C hydrogel technology such as the bioadhesion and prolonged retention at the nasal deposition site for intranasal delivery of drugs. Polyrizon refers to its additional technology, which is in an earlier stage of pre-clinical development, that is focused on nasal delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, as Trap and Target ™, or T&T. For more information, please visit https://polyrizon-biotech.com.

