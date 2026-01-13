Wealth Management Leaders Suzanne Elovic and Mike Murphy Join LPL Financial to Strengthen Advisor and Client Service

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading wealth management firm, today announced the appointments of Suzanne Elovic as executive vice president, head of supervision, and Mike Murphy as executive vice president, head of service. Both leaders will be based in the firm’s New York office, reporting to John O’Neill, executive vice president and head of Service & Supervision.

Suzanne Elovic: Driving Modernization in Supervision

Elovic will lead efforts to enhance LPL’s supervision experience — scaling oversight for greater efficiency and effectiveness while driving proactive, consultative supervisory engagement.

With more than 30 years of financial services experience, Elovic has held a variety of legal and compliance leadership roles, including at organizations such as FINRA, UBS, Carta and regulatory technology firm Parallel Markets, where she served as president and head of partnerships. She holds a juris doctor from Cardozo School of Law and a bachelor of arts in English and American literature from Brandeis University.

Mike Murphy: Elevating Service Excellence

Murphy will oversee LPL’s frontline service teams, designing and deploying robust programs that will continue to elevate advisor, client and employee experiences.

An experienced financial services executive who has led several global client-facing and shared services organizations, Murphy most recently served as chief operations officer at LongBridge Securities. Previously, he was managing director of digital direct client Services at E*TRADE by Morgan Stanley, and he also led retail support and operations at TD Ameritrade. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Oneonta State University.

“Service and supervision are key components of the advisor experience, and Suzanne and Mike will help us build differentiated strategies and capabilities in these areas,” said Matt Audette, president and chief financial officer, LPL Financial. “We’re confident their expertise will further strengthen the end-to-end advisor and client experience offered by LPL.”

Elovic and Murphy join an impressive suite of leadership at LPL, following recent additions to the Management Committee, including Emily Field as chief people officer and Matt Morningstar as chief legal officer.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.3 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

