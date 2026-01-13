Trends in Cohesive Packaging Market 2026-35

Ottawa, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cohesive packaging market generated revenue of USD 43.37 billion in 2025, and this figure is projected to grow to USD 82.96 billion in 2034, according to research conducted by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Key Takeaways

By region, North America dominated the global cohesive packaging market by holding the highest market share in 2025.

By region, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a notable rate from 2026 to 2035.

By material type, the plastic-based cohesive packaging segment dominated the market share in 2025.

By material type, the paper-based cohesive packaging segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate between 2026 and 2035.

By product type, the cohesive films and wraps segment led the market share in 2025.

By product type, the cohesive bags and miller's segment is projected to grow the fastest between 2026 and 2035.

By application, the logistics & transportation segment dominated the market share in 2025.

By application, the e-commerce packaging segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate between 2026 and 2035.

By end-user, the logistics & warehousing companies segment led the market share in 2025.

By end user, the e-commerce and retail companies’ segment is projected to grow the fastest between 2026 and 2035.

Key Technological Shifts

Advanced adhesive-free bonding technologies: Enable secure sealing without traditional glues, improving user convenience and reducing contamination risk.

Enable secure sealing without traditional glues, improving user convenience and reducing contamination risk. High-performance elastic and stretch materials: Allow cohesive packaging to adapt to various shapes and sizes while maintaining strength and flexibility.

Allow cohesive packaging to adapt to various shapes and sizes while maintaining strength and flexibility. Eco-friendly and biodegradable materials: Development of recyclable, compostable, and sustainable substrates to meet environmental regulations and consumer demand.

Development of recyclable, compostable, and sustainable substrates to meet environmental regulations and consumer demand. Precision printing and coating techniques: Support customization, branding, and functional features such as moisture or UV resistance.

Support customization, branding, and functional features such as moisture or UV resistance. Smart and multifunctional packaging solutions: Integration of features like tamper-evident seals, temperature indicators, or reusable designs.





What is Driving the Rapid Growth of the Cohesive Packaging Industry?

The cohesive packaging market is witnessing rapid growth driven by the need for consumer goods, personal care, and healthcare packaging solutions that are easy to use, adhesive-free free and environmentally friendly. Manufacturers and brands looking for creative packaging are drawn to it because of its safe sealing, reusability, and ease of handling. Product appeal is being further enhanced by technological developments in materials, printing, and multipurpose designs. Additionally, the demand for cohesive packaging that is sustainable and protective is rising due to the growth of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales.

Private Industry Investments for Cohesive Packaging’s

KKR & Co. Inc. is an American global private equity and investment company that has completed hundreds of private equity investments with significant total enterprise value across a wide range of industries. Bain Capital LP is a leading global private investment firm with significant expertise in key vertical industries, including paper and packaging, and it has made over 760 primary or add-on investments since its inception. The Carlyle Group Inc. engages in significant global private equity investments and acquired the leading global cosmetics packaging company HCP in 2022, among other industrial sector deals. Arbor Investments Management, LLC focuses on private equity investments within the food and beverage industry and related sectors, actively acquiring and investing in a variety of companies in North America. Champlain Financial Corporation is a Canadian private equity investment firm that invests in companies like Enjay Converters and Induspac Group, which are involved in food-contact grade and industrial packaging sectors, respectively.





Key Trends of the Cohesive Packaging Market

Accelerated Automation Integration : Cohesive packaging is increasingly adopted for high-speed automated lines because its cold-seal property eliminates the need for heat, water, or additional adhesives, allowing for seamless, on-demand wrapping. This trend enables fulfillment centers to process up to 35 packages per minute while significantly reducing labor costs and energy consumption.

: Cohesive packaging is increasingly adopted for high-speed automated lines because its cold-seal property eliminates the need for heat, water, or additional adhesives, allowing for seamless, on-demand wrapping. This trend enables fulfillment centers to process up to 35 packages per minute while significantly reducing labor costs and energy consumption. Expansion of Sustainable Paper-Based Solutions : While plastic-based materials currently lead, paper-based cohesive packaging is the fastest-growing segment as brands shift away from single-use plastics to meet stricter environmental regulations. These self-sealing kraft paper options offer a recyclable and biodegradable alternative that simplifies the waste stream by removing the need for plastic tapes or glues.

: While plastic-based materials currently lead, paper-based cohesive packaging is the fastest-growing segment as brands shift away from single-use plastics to meet stricter environmental regulations. These self-sealing kraft paper options offer a recyclable and biodegradable alternative that simplifies the waste stream by removing the need for plastic tapes or glues. E-commerce Optimization and Right-Sizing: The rise of online retail has driven demand for lightweight, tamper-evident cohesive wraps that conform tightly to product shapes to minimize void fill. This right-sizing trend helps companies reduce dimensional (DIM) weight and shipping costs while simultaneously providing a secure, "frustration-free" unboxing experience for consumers.





Market Opportunities:

Rising demand for eco-friendly solutions: Growing consumer awareness and regulatory pressure are driving the adoption of recyclable and biodegradable cohesive materials.

Growing consumer awareness and regulatory pressure are driving the adoption of recyclable and biodegradable cohesive materials. Expansion in healthcare and personal care sectors: Products like bandages, wraps, and cosmetic packaging benefit from easy-to-use, adhesive-free solutions.

Products like bandages, wraps, and cosmetic packaging benefit from easy-to-use, adhesive-free solutions. Customization and branding potential: Cohesive packaging allows personalized designs, limited editions, and premium finishes for product differentiation.

Cohesive packaging allows personalized designs, limited editions, and premium finishes for product differentiation. Growth in e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales: Secure and convenient packaging is increasingly required for shipping fragile or high-value products.

Secure and convenient packaging is increasingly required for shipping fragile or high-value products. Emerging markets adoption: Increasing disposable incomes and rising consumer awareness in the Asia Pacific and Latin America are driving demand.

Increasing disposable incomes and rising consumer awareness in the Asia Pacific and Latin America are driving demand. Innovation in multifunctional packaging: Integration of tamper-evident, reusable, or protective features opens new product and market opportunities.

Segmental Insights

By Material Type

The plastic-based cohesive packaging segment is currently dominating the cohesive packaging market, driven by its affordability, adaptability, and durability because of its capacity to safely bundle goods and endure a variety of handling circumstances. These materials are extensively utilized in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, retail, and logistics. Additionally, improvements in high-performance and recyclable plastics are bolstering its position in the market.

The paper-based cohesive packaging segment is the fastest-growing, driven by the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable substitutes. Businesses are increasingly using paper-based solutions to satisfy legal and consumer demands as a result of growing environmental consciousness and regulatory pressure to use less plastic. Its global adoption is being accelerated by advancements in recycled paper materials and biodegradable coatings.

By Product Type

The cohesive films and wrap segments dominate the cohesive packaging market because they offer flexible packaging options appropriate for securing, bundling, and wrapping a variety of goods in retail and logistics operations. For companies looking for effective packaging options, their versatility and reusability make them a top pick. Another factor contributing to the segment's dominance is its capacity to lower costs and increase packaging speed.

Cohesive bags and miller's segments are the fastest growing, fueled by the need for lightweight protective packaging and the growth of e-commerce. These products now have a great chance to increase their market share, thanks to the growth of the online retail industry, which is also driven by customizable designs and branding opportunities.

By Application

The logistics & transportation segment dominates the cohesive packaging market, driven by these industries' need for dependable ways to bundle and secure products while they are being transported and stored. In this application, cohesive packaging is reinforced by robust worldwide supply chains and the need to minimize product damage. The addition of automated packaging systems to warehouses is contributing to the expansion of this market.

The e-commerce packaging segment fastest growing in the market, driven by the demand for effective, safe, and aesthetically pleasing packaging that guarantees goods reach customers in perfect condition, as well as the exponential growth of online shopping. Its quick growth is also being fueled by growing consumer demands for environmentally friendly and protective packaging.

By End User

The logistics & warehousing companies segment dominates the cohesive packaging market due to the expedited handling, storage, and shipping procedures, and cohesive packaging is widely used. They are important customers of robust and effective packaging solutions because of their large-scale operations. The dominance of this segment is supported by investments in packaging automation and supply chain optimization.

The e-commerce and retail companies’ segment is growing rapidly as cohesive packaging solutions have become more popular in these industries due to the growth of online retail and the demand for safe, brand-oriented packaging. Further propelling market expansion is increased customer engagement through branded and personalized packaging.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

By Region

North America dominates the cohesive packaging market, backed by a sophisticated logistics network, cutting-edge infrastructure, and a strong emphasis on packaging innovations. This leadership is facilitated by the widespread use of technology-driven packaging solutions. The use of superior cohesive packaging is further supported by the region's strict quality standards and environmental laws.

U.S. Cohesive Packaging Market Trends

The U.S. market is growing steadily, driven primarily by the expansion of e-commerce and the need for secure, lightweight, and efficient packaging solutions. Sustainability is a major trend, with increasing demand for recyclable, paper-based, and reduced-plastic cohesive materials. Material innovation continues as manufacturers balance durability and performance with environmental compliance.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by the growing need for sustainable packaging solutions, growing e-commerce penetration, and fast industrialization. There are substantial growth prospects in this market due to the expansion of manufacturing hubs in nations. Brands and manufacturers are adopting recyclable and paper-based cohesive materials to meet rising environmental regulations and sustainability goals across the region.

China Cohesive Packaging Market Trends

China's market is driven by rapid growth in e-commerce and logistics, which increases demand for secure, efficient packaging solutions. Sustainability is a major trend, with stronger regulations and consumer awareness pushing manufacturers towards recyclable and eco-friendly cohesive materials. Automation and smart manufacturing are gaining momentum, improving production efficiency and consistency.

Recent Developments in the Cohesive Packaging Industry:

In October 2025, Cosmo Films won the IFCA Star Award 2025 for advanced film innovations, including high-heat-seal-strength barrier films and reportable peelable lidding film, reinforcing its position in sustainable, high-performance packaging materials. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to delivering eco-friendly solutions that meet the evolving global demand for circular economy standards in the flexible packaging industry.





Top Companies in the Cohesive Packaging Market & Their Offerings:

3M: A global leader known for its innovative adhesive solutions and extensive R&D capabilities.

A global leader known for its innovative adhesive solutions and extensive R&D capabilities. Amcor Plc: A major player in the global packaging market, known for a broad range of products.

A major player in the global packaging market, known for a broad range of products. Berry Global, Inc.: Offers a wide portfolio of customized cohesive solutions, with a focus on innovation and sustainability.





Other Players

H.B. Fuller

International Paper Company

Mondi Group Plc

Pregis LLC

ProAmpac Intermediate, Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Smurfit Kappa Group

WestRock Company

Segments Covered in the Report

By Material Type

Plastic-Based Cohesive Packaging

Paper-Based Cohesive Packaging

Others





By Product Type

Cohesive Films & Wraps

Cohesive Bags & Mailers

Cohesive Sheets

Others

By Application

Logistics & Transportation

E-commerce Packaging

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Industrial Packaging

Others

By End User

Logistics & Warehousing Companies

E-commerce & Retail Companies

Food & Beverage Manufacturers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others





By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



